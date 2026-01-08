Patna: Uncontrolled Thar runs over pedestrians, one dead, over half a dozen injured; angry crowd sets vehicle on fire

Angry mob sets Thar on fire in Patna (AI-generated photo)
In Danapur, adjacent to Patna, an out-of-control Thar vehicle mowed down more than half a dozen people on Wednesday night. One person has reportedly died in the incident. Enraged by this incident, locals set the Thar on fire. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police also reached the spot.
According to the police, this incident occurred on Gola Road in Danapur. On Wednesday night, a speeding Thar crushed seven people walking on the road. Four people, including a woman, were severely injured in this incident. All have been admitted to PMCH hospital.
Local residents stated in connection with the incident that the driver of the Thar was heavily intoxicated. The Thar driver first hit several vehicles one after another, and in an attempt to escape, ran over several people walking on the road, causing a state of panic throughout the area. Enraged by this incident, locals set the vehicle involved in the accident on fire. However, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
Danapur Station House Officer Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj said that the matter is being investigated. The police are examining the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.
