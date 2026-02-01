Patna Tragedy: Truck Collision Wrecks Auto, 6 Dead, 3 Injured

According to local residents, the collision was so severe that some of the deceased were trapped inside the auto and had to be extricated with great difficulty. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police also reached the spot and pulled everyone out. The three injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Among the injured are also 2 children. This accident occurred in Lekhan Tola, Bihta. All three injured have been sent to PMCH for treatment. The bodies of all the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.