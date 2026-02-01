1 February 2026,

Sunday

Patna

Patna Tragedy: Truck Collision Wrecks Auto, 6 Dead, 3 Injured

Six people died in a road accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Bihta, near Patna.

less than 1 minute read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 01, 2026

Up news, varanasi

Representative Image

Six people died in a tragic road accident in Bihta, near Patna, on Sunday. Three people were seriously injured in the accident. All of them are residents of Bhojpur. The family members were returning in an auto after visiting the Urs fair in Maner. During this, a truck hit the auto with great force early in the morning, causing screams and chaos. According to information, among the deceased, there were 4 men and 2 women.

6 Dead

According to local residents, the collision was so severe that some of the deceased were trapped inside the auto and had to be extricated with great difficulty. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police also reached the spot and pulled everyone out. The three injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Among the injured are also 2 children. This accident occurred in Lekhan Tola, Bihta. All three injured have been sent to PMCH for treatment. The bodies of all the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

```

