PM Kisan Yojana: 76 Lakh Bihar Farmers to Get Money on This Date

As Prime Minister Modi personally transfers the PM Kisan Nidhi funds, there is a strong possibility of good news for farmers during his Motihari visit. Previously, the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was transferred to the accounts of approximately 9.8 crore farmers on February 24th, 2025, from Bhagalpur. The 18th instalment was transferred from Maharashtra on October 5th, 2024. Similarly, the 17th, 16th, and 15th instalments were transferred from Varanasi, Yavatmal (Maharashtra), and Khunti (Jharkhand), respectively.