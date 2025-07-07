PM Kisan Yojana: 76 Lakh Bihar Farmers to Get Money on This Date

Farmers eagerly awaiting the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme have reason for optimism. The 20th instalment is expected to be credited to farmers' accounts on July 18th. While there's been no official announcement yet, BJP sources suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bihar on that date.
Prime Minister Modi may transfer the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from Motihari this time. Previously, he transferred the 19th instalment on February 24th, 2025, from Bhagalpur. Similarly, last June, he transferred funds to PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries from Siwan, Bihar. This leads to speculation that the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi might be transferred from Motihari.
Prime Minister Modi is currently on a foreign tour and is scheduled to return to India on July 9th. A programme is planned for him in Motihari, Bihar, on July 18th. It is anticipated that PM Narendra Modi will announce several significant initiatives for Bihar on this day, including the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies of various projects.
As Prime Minister Modi personally transfers the PM Kisan Nidhi funds, there is a strong possibility of good news for farmers during his Motihari visit. Previously, the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was transferred to the accounts of approximately 9.8 crore farmers on February 24th, 2025, from Bhagalpur. The 18th instalment was transferred from Maharashtra on October 5th, 2024. Similarly, the 17th, 16th, and 15th instalments were transferred from Varanasi, Yavatmal (Maharashtra), and Khunti (Jharkhand), respectively.
In Bihar, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is expected to benefit 7,612,642 farmers. However, farmers who haven't yet completed their farmer registration and e-KYC may face setbacks. The central government has repeatedly urged farmers to complete these processes. Those who haven't completed their e-KYC and registration for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi should do so immediately to avoid delays or missing out on benefits.
Each year, the first instalment is disbursed between April 1st and July 31st, the second instalment between August 1st and November 30th, and the third instalment between December 1st and March 31st.