Patna

Police Station In-Charge Dances With Wife in Uniform, High-Level Inquiry Initiated

A video of Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, the officer-in-charge and sub-inspector of Hussainabad police station in Palamu district, is going viral on social media.

less than 1 minute read

Patna

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 30, 2026

Sonu Chaudhary dancing with wife in uniform

Jharkhand News: A video of Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, the officer-in-charge and sub-inspector of Hussainabad police station in Palamu district, is going viral on social media. In the video, Chaudhary is seen wearing his uniform and making a reel with his wife inside the police station premises.

Taking the matter seriously after the video surfaced, the Palamu Superintendent of Police ordered strict action and placed Sonu Kumar Chaudhary under line attachment. The video is said to be from Tuesday, 26 January.

After the video went viral, Palamu SP Reshma Ramesh immediately took cognisance of the matter and ordered an investigation. As soon as the investigation report was received, on the instructions of DIG (Palamu Range) Kishore Kaushal, disciplinary action was taken against Hussainabad Station House Officer and Inspector Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, and he was sent to the lines.

In the viral reel, Inspector Sonu Chaudhary is seen dancing in uniform with his wife. He was also seen letting his wife wear his cap. After this, the video went viral very rapidly. Upon receiving information about the matter, an investigation was conducted against Inspector Sonu Chaudhary under the leadership of Hussainabad SDPO Mohammad Yaqub (IPS). After the investigation report, Inspector Sonu Chaudhary was sent to the police lines. Further action may follow.

Inspector Sonu Chaudhary of Hussainabad has been posted here for the last few months. Before this, Sonu Chaudhary was the Station House Officer of Chainpur in Palamu. Sonu Chaudhary is a Sub-Inspector from the 2012 batch. He was promoted to Inspector in the year 2024. The Hussainabad area of Palamu borders Bihar. This area, situated on the banks of the Son River, is often in the news for Naxalite and other criminal activities.

News / Bihar / Patna / Police Station In-Charge Dances With Wife in Uniform, High-Level Inquiry Initiated
