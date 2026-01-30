Police Station In-Charge Dances With Wife in Uniform, High-Level Inquiry Initiated

Inspector Sonu Chaudhary of Hussainabad has been posted here for the last few months. Before this, Sonu Chaudhary was the Station House Officer of Chainpur in Palamu. Sonu Chaudhary is a Sub-Inspector from the 2012 batch. He was promoted to Inspector in the year 2024. The Hussainabad area of Palamu borders Bihar. This area, situated on the banks of the Son River, is often in the news for Naxalite and other criminal activities.