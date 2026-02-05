PUSU Election 2026: 14 Constituencies, 22 Council Members to be Elected by Students; Women's College Has Most Seats

Patna University – Photo: Patna University FB
PUSU Election 2026: Campus politics is once again heating up regarding the Patna University Student Union (PUSU) Election 2026. This time, 14 seats will be contested in the student union elections, where students will elect a total of 22 council members. As the election date approaches, the activities of various student organisations and potential candidates are intensifying. Voting is scheduled for February 28, and the results will also be declared on the same day.
Through the student union elections, council members will be elected at the college and faculty levels, in addition to the five main positions of the central panel. The number of council members has been determined based on the number of voters in each college or faculty. According to the rules, one council member will be elected for every thousand students, while units with more than 1501 voters will have two council members.
In this election, Patna Women's College has emerged as the most significant centre. Four council members will be elected from here, which is the highest in the entire university. Those associated with student politics believe that due to the higher number of seats, Patna Women's College will be a major hub for electoral strategy this time, and the trend here could play a crucial role in determining the direction of the student union.
Two council members each will be elected from Patna Science College, Patna College, B.N. College, Magadh Mahila College, and the Faculty of Social Sciences. Meanwhile, one council member each will be elected from Patna Law College, Commerce College, Patna Training College, Women's Training College, College of Arts and Crafts, Faculty of Commerce, Education and Law, Faculty of Science, and Faculty of Humanities. In this way, representation has been ensured according to the number of students in different units.
The university administration also appears to be active ahead of the student union elections. Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Dr. V. Rajender, and Development Commissioner, Mihir Kumar Singh, recently inspected the new administrative and academic buildings of the university. During the inspection, the officials directed the speedy completion of construction work and the inauguration of the buildings within the current financial year. The Dean and Law Officer of the university were also present on this occasion.
Meetings among student organisations, panel formation, and the search for potential candidates have intensified regarding the student union elections. Strategies are being formulated for the 22 council members and five central positions. Experts say that the council member elections will be equally important this time, as these representatives play a significant role in the policies and decisions of the student union going forward.
