Rain Alert for 15 Bihar Districts

Bihar Weather The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 15 districts of Bihar. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in these districts in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the sky will remain clear in 26 districts. Clear weather may lead to people experiencing mugginess and heat. The temperature in these districts may increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the state's weather may change again from August 28. Heavy rain may occur again in several districts.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in 15 districts of Bihar from Wednesday to Thursday morning. An alert has also been issued regarding lightning. There is also a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Saharsa, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar and Khagaria today.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain normal in South and West Bihar. The Meteorological Department has not issued any warning for West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Nawada, Bhagalpur, Munger, Jamui and Banka, among other districts.