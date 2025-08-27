Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Patna

Rain Alert for 15 Bihar Districts

Bihar Weather: The meteorological department has issued a rain alert for 15 districts in Bihar. The department has advised people to avoid going outdoors during this period.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Heavy Rain
मौसम विभाग ने जारी की भारी बारिश चेतावनी (फाइल फोटो)

Bihar Weather The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 15 districts of Bihar. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in these districts in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the sky will remain clear in 26 districts. Clear weather may lead to people experiencing mugginess and heat. The temperature in these districts may increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the state's weather may change again from August 28. Heavy rain may occur again in several districts.

Weather Forecast for 27-28 August

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in 15 districts of Bihar from Wednesday to Thursday morning. An alert has also been issued regarding lightning. There is also a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

Districts Expected to Receive Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Saharsa, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar and Khagaria today.

Districts Expected to Have Clear Weather

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain normal in South and West Bihar. The Meteorological Department has not issued any warning for West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Nawada, Bhagalpur, Munger, Jamui and Banka, among other districts.

Share the news:

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 08:53 am

English News / Bihar / Patna / Rain Alert for 15 Bihar Districts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.