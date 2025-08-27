Rain Alert for 15 Bihar Districts

Bihar Weather The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 15 districts of Bihar. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in these districts in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the sky will remain clear in 26 districts. Clear weather may lead to people experiencing mugginess and heat. The temperature in these districts may increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the state's weather may change again from August 28. Heavy rain may occur again in several districts.