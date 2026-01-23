Sexual assault or conspiracy? SIT submits report to DGP in Patna NEET student death case

In the initial investigation, the police had ruled out the possibility of sexual assault based on the crime scene, CCTV footage, and preliminary medical reports. However, the post-mortem report from PMCH (Patna Medical College Hospital) raised serious questions about this conclusion. The report clearly stated that the possibility of sexual assault could not be ruled out. The case became more serious after injuries to the body and signs of forced sexual contact were found. Following this, the student's father lodged an FIR at the Chitrgupt Nagar police station.