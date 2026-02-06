Suraj Bihari murder case: Father dies of heart attack days after son’s killing, family hit by second tragedy in 10 days

Suraj Bihari’s father Jawahar Yadav dies of heart attack (Photo: Pappu Yadav/Facebook)
The police are yet to arrest the accused in the high-profile Suraj Bihari murder case that occurred in Purnia, Bihar, on January 27. Meanwhile, Jawahar Yadav, Suraj Bihari's father, passed away on Friday morning due to a heart attack. He was in deep shock following the brutal daylight murder of his son and could not recover from it. Tragically, another death occurred in the family even before the rituals marking Suraj Bihari’s 13th day of mourning were completed.
According to family members and close associates, Jawahar Yadav had completely changed after his son's murder. The man who was once strong and calm in every decision now sat silently, repeatedly looking at his son's photograph and talking about justice. Just a few days ago, he had returned after immersing Suraj Bihari's ashes. The family stated that his health had been deteriorating continuously since then. He complained of sleeplessness, restlessness, and chest pain, which were gradually increasing.
On Friday morning, Jawahar Yadav was at his home in Gulab Bagh. He suddenly experienced severe chest pain and his health deteriorated. The family immediately took him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination. According to the doctors, the cause of death was a heart attack. As the news spread, a wave of grief swept through the entire area. A crowd gathered outside the house, and the family was inconsolable.
Jawahar Yadav was considered one of the prominent and respected businessmen of Purnia. He owned dozens of warehouses in the Gulab Bagh area and had a large business dealing in maize and other agricultural products. It is said that his son, Suraj Bihari, was gradually taking over the business responsibilities. The father-son duo was highly respected in the area. Two deaths in the same family in such a short span have devastated everything.
On January 27, Suraj Bihari was shot dead in broad daylight at Newalal Chowk in the Maranga police station area. He had gone there to resolve a dispute. According to eyewitnesses, during the conversation, the assailants suddenly opened fire on him. He was hit by three bullets, resulting in his death on the spot. The CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced, shocking the entire city.
After the murder, the police named seven people as accused in the case. On the court's order, notices for attachment and seizure have also been pasted on the houses of the accused. However, the family alleges that the pace of the investigation is not as fast as it should be. Jawahar Yadav was constantly in touch with the administration and police, hoping for justice for his son. Family members say he often used to say that he would not find peace until the murderers were punished.
On this entire matter, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav paid tribute to Jawahar Yadav by sharing an emotional post on social media. He refused to consider Jawahar Yadav's death as just a natural death, calling it a result of the system's insensitivity. Pappu Yadav wrote that Jawahar Yadav, the father of Suraj Bihari, dying in grief over his son's death is extremely heart-wrenching, unimaginable, and unfortunate. He was a respected businessman of the city, a conscious citizen, and a broken father living in the hope of justice for his son.
Pappu Yadav further wrote, "A few days ago, his son was brutally murdered, and since then, he had been pleading for justice. But the incompetent, insensitive, and negligent law and order system of the state not only took the life of a son but also snatched away a father's hope, courage, and ultimately his life. This is not just a natural death, but another death caused by the system's negligence. Will this family ever get justice, or will the failure of the administration and the system claim more lives from this family?"
Pappu Yadav concluded by writing, "We express our deepest condolences and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. May God give the bereaved family the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow in this hour of grief. Tributes."
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
Patna
Bihar
Trending