Suraj Bihari murder case: Father dies of heart attack days after son’s killing, family hit by second tragedy in 10 days

After the murder, the police named seven people as accused in the case. On the court's order, notices for attachment and seizure have also been pasted on the houses of the accused. However, the family alleges that the pace of the investigation is not as fast as it should be. Jawahar Yadav was constantly in touch with the administration and police, hoping for justice for his son. Family members say he often used to say that he would not find peace until the murderers were punished.