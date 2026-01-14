Tejashwi Yadav Skips Tej Pratap’s Feast, Eats Dahi-Chura at Home Despite Elder Brother’s Invitation

Bihar Politics: Makar Sankranti often marks a period of political activity in Bihar. This year, Tej Pratap Yadav is in the spotlight regarding Makar Sankranti. Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Tej Pratap Yadav has organised a grand Dahi-Chura Feast at his official residence, attended by leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition, as well as the Governor. However, the most discussed aspects were the absence of his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and the presence of Lalu Yadav.