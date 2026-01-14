Tejashwi Yadav Skips Tej Pratap’s Feast, Eats Dahi-Chura at Home Despite Elder Brother’s Invitation

Tejashwi Yadav celebrates Makar Sankranti (Photo: X@TejashwiYdvRJD)
Bihar Politics: Makar Sankranti often marks a period of political activity in Bihar. This year, Tej Pratap Yadav is in the spotlight regarding Makar Sankranti. Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Tej Pratap Yadav has organised a grand Dahi-Chura Feast at his official residence, attended by leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition, as well as the Governor. However, the most discussed aspects were the absence of his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and the presence of Lalu Yadav.
On Tuesday night, Tej Pratap Yadav himself visited Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road. There, he touched the feet of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and mother, Rabri Devi, seeking their blessings. During this meeting, Tej Pratap formally invited his younger brother, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, to the feast. The most heartwarming moment of this meeting was when Tej Pratap played with his niece Katyayini, later describing it as a "wonderful moment."
When a picture of the two brothers together surfaced after a long time, people on social media began commenting that the family was reuniting and old grievances were being resolved. However, the situation changed on the day of Makar Sankranti.
Tejashwi Yadav was nowhere to be seen at the feast organised at Tej Pratap's residence. He celebrated Makar Sankranti simply at the Rabri residence and ate Dahi-Chura there. Photos and videos of this also emerged, showing his mother Rabri Devi present with him.
Tejashwi Yadav did not make any statement on the occasion, but while wishing people on social media for Makar Sankranti, he wrote, "Hearty wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Makar Sankranti, a festival of folk culture, joy, charity, love, harmony, and tradition. I pray to the Almighty that your life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, joy, energy, good health, positivity, and progress."
Lalu Yadav used to host Dahi-Chura Feast every year on Makar Sankranti, but this year, no major event was organised by RJD at the Lalu-Rabri residence. Tej Pratap filled this void, carrying forward the family tradition and organising a grand feast on behalf of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal. In this event, Tej Pratap not only replicated his father's socio-political model but also added a new dimension by inviting leaders from both the opposition and the ruling party.
