14 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Tejashwi Yadav Skips Tej Pratap’s Feast, Eats Dahi-Chura at Home Despite Elder Brother’s Invitation

Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav did not attend Tej Pratap's Dahi-Chura feast. Despite receiving an invitation from his elder brother, Tejashwi Yadav celebrated Makar Sankranti simply at Rabri's residence and ate dahi-chura there.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 14, 2026

bihar politics

Tejashwi Yadav celebrates Makar Sankranti (Photo: X@TejashwiYdvRJD)

Bihar Politics: Makar Sankranti often marks a period of political activity in Bihar. This year, Tej Pratap Yadav is in the spotlight regarding Makar Sankranti. Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Tej Pratap Yadav has organised a grand Dahi-Chura Feast at his official residence, attended by leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition, as well as the Governor. However, the most discussed aspects were the absence of his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and the presence of Lalu Yadav.

Tej Pratap Personally Extended Invitations

On Tuesday night, Tej Pratap Yadav himself visited Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road. There, he touched the feet of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and mother, Rabri Devi, seeking their blessings. During this meeting, Tej Pratap formally invited his younger brother, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, to the feast. The most heartwarming moment of this meeting was when Tej Pratap played with his niece Katyayini, later describing it as a "wonderful moment."

When a picture of the two brothers together surfaced after a long time, people on social media began commenting that the family was reuniting and old grievances were being resolved. However, the situation changed on the day of Makar Sankranti.

The Scene Changed on the Day of the Feast

Tejashwi Yadav was nowhere to be seen at the feast organised at Tej Pratap's residence. He celebrated Makar Sankranti simply at the Rabri residence and ate Dahi-Chura there. Photos and videos of this also emerged, showing his mother Rabri Devi present with him.

Tejashwi Yadav did not make any statement on the occasion, but while wishing people on social media for Makar Sankranti, he wrote, "Hearty wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Makar Sankranti, a festival of folk culture, joy, charity, love, harmony, and tradition. I pray to the Almighty that your life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, joy, energy, good health, positivity, and progress."

Is Tej Pratap Taking Over the 'Legacy' in His Hands?

Lalu Yadav used to host Dahi-Chura Feast every year on Makar Sankranti, but this year, no major event was organised by RJD at the Lalu-Rabri residence. Tej Pratap filled this void, carrying forward the family tradition and organising a grand feast on behalf of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal. In this event, Tej Pratap not only replicated his father's socio-political model but also added a new dimension by inviting leaders from both the opposition and the ruling party.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav

Published on:

14 Jan 2026 03:56 pm

News / Bihar / Patna / Tejashwi Yadav Skips Tej Pratap’s Feast, Eats Dahi-Chura at Home Despite Elder Brother’s Invitation

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.