Travel from Bihar to Rajasthan, Bengal and Punjab set to get easier as buses start on 1675 new routes, villages to get connectivity

Prioritising passenger safety, the Transport Department has taken another strict step. It has now made it mandatory for every bus travelling a distance of more than 250 kilometres to have two drivers. The department has instructed all districts that bus permits of owners who do not comply with this rule will be cancelled. In the last four days alone, action has been taken against more than 30 buses under this order. According to officials, driving long distances with a single driver leads to fatigue, which increases the possibility of accidents manifold. Having two drivers will make the journey much safer.