Travel from Bihar to Rajasthan, Bengal and Punjab set to get easier as buses start on 1675 new routes, villages to get connectivity

Sleeper bus (Patrika file photo)
Bihar News: The Bihar government has taken a decision that will provide significant relief to the people of the state. Travel from Bihar to other states is now set to become easier, safer, and more accessible. The Transport Department has decided to commence transport services on a total of 1675 new bus routes, which include rural and urban routes within Bihar. Additionally, new bus services will be launched for states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. This decision will directly benefit millions of passengers in Bihar, especially those in rural areas where bus services were previously negligible.
The Transport Department believes that people living in Bihar's vast rural areas often have to walk long distances or rely on expensive private means to reach cities. To address this problem, the government has decided to start bus services on over 900 new rural routes. These new routes will connect small towns, panchayat areas, and block headquarters directly to district and divisional headquarters. This will not only provide relief to students and working professionals but also make access to healthcare, business, and education easier.
It will now be possible to travel directly from Bihar to other major states by bus. The Transport Department has planned to expand inter-state bus services under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This service will be operated through the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC). New bus services will be launched for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Until now, there was no direct government bus service from Bihar to Delhi, but this new plan aims to fulfil that aspiration.
The new bus services will be operated under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The department will soon invite applications from private operators for this. This is expected to bring modern buses, better facilities, and timely services. The government's objective is not just to run buses but to provide passengers with a safe, comfortable, and reliable journey.
Prioritising passenger safety, the Transport Department has taken another strict step. It has now made it mandatory for every bus travelling a distance of more than 250 kilometres to have two drivers. The department has instructed all districts that bus permits of owners who do not comply with this rule will be cancelled. In the last four days alone, action has been taken against more than 30 buses under this order. According to officials, driving long distances with a single driver leads to fatigue, which increases the possibility of accidents manifold. Having two drivers will make the journey much safer.
The new bus services will also greatly benefit the youth of Bihar. Access to major cities like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur from villages and towns will become easier. Additionally, it will provide relief to labourers and students travelling to Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The Transport Department has clarified that this entire plan is being implemented not only to increase connectivity but also to improve road safety and reduce accidents.
