Vande Bharat Express Bookings Open: High-Tech Travel from Patna to Seemanchal

Vande Bharat: Patna to Seemanchal travel goes high-tech! Vande Bharat bookings open; know the fare, route and amenities. Big news for Bihar travellers! On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Danapur–Jogbani Vande Bharat Express, marking a new chapter in Bihar's connectivity. This high-speed train aims to make travel between Patna and the Seemanchal and Kosi regions easier, faster, and more modern. The railway has announced the official fare for this train, and ticket bookings have begun. The train will commence regular operations from 17 September.