Patna

Vande Bharat Express Bookings Open: High-Tech Travel from Patna to Seemanchal

Vande Bharat Express: Operations between Danapur and Jogbani will commence on 17 September. Ticket bookings have already begun. Details regarding the train's timings, route, and fares will be released soon.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

vande bharat train
Vande Bharat Express (Photo: Railway social site)

Vande Bharat: Patna to Seemanchal travel goes high-tech! Vande Bharat bookings open; know the fare, route and amenities. Big news for Bihar travellers! On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Danapur–Jogbani Vande Bharat Express, marking a new chapter in Bihar's connectivity. This high-speed train aims to make travel between Patna and the Seemanchal and Kosi regions easier, faster, and more modern. The railway has announced the official fare for this train, and ticket bookings have begun. The train will commence regular operations from 17 September.

Train Route and Timings

This Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 453 kilometres between Danapur and Jogbani. Train number 26302 will depart from Danapur at 5:10 PM and arrive in Jogbani at 1:20 AM the next day. For the return journey, train number 26301 will depart from Jogbani at 3:25 AM and reach Danapur at 11:30 AM.

Major stops for this train include Danapur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Purnia, Saharsa, Madhepura, Araria Court, Forbesganj, and Jogbani. All these stations are important stops for passengers in Seemanchal and North Bihar, allowing them to benefit from faster and more comfortable travel.

On the inauguration day, this train ran from Jogbani to Danapur via Forbesganj, Purnia, Samastipur, Madhepura, and Saharsa. From 17 September, this train will be available regularly for passengers. Journeys that previously took hours can now be completed in a few hours.

Ticket Fare

The railway has set different rates for Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC):

  • Danapur to Jogbani – Chair Car ₹1320, Executive Class ₹2375
  • Danapur to Muzaffarpur – Chair Car ₹490, Executive Class ₹925
  • Danapur to Samastipur – Chair Car ₹555, Executive Class ₹1060
  • Danapur to Khagaria – Chair Car ₹925, Executive Class ₹1600
  • Danapur to Purnia – Chair Car ₹1185, Executive Class ₹2120

Amenities and Benefits

The Vande Bharat train prioritises passenger comfort, ensuring a pleasant journey for all classes. Equipped with modern technology, it promises enhanced safety, cleanliness, punctuality, and comfortable travel. Passengers will have access to convenient seating arrangements, on-board services, and safety measures throughout the journey. Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens, women, and children. This train will revolutionise trade, education, healthcare, and tourism between Seemanchal and Patna.

Administration's Preparations

Railway officials have simplified the ticket booking process, making it available on digital platforms. Work is underway to improve passenger amenities at all major stations. Necessary security arrangements, cleanliness, drinking water, medical assistance, and other essential services are being improved.

New Hope for Seemanchal

The operation of this train will boost economic activities in the Seemanchal and Kosi regions. It will accelerate trade, facilitate easier commuting for education, provide faster access to healthcare services, and promote tourism. What was once a long and tiring journey will now be significantly improved in terms of both time and convenience.

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 12:41 pm

