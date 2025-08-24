Vande Bharat sleeper train set to run from Delhi to Patna, update on Patna Metro shared

The Modi government is reportedly planning to unveil several initiatives in Bihar ahead of the state assembly elections. One such initiative involves the launch of India's first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat sleeper train, connecting Delhi and Patna. Railway sources indicate that the train is slated for launch in September, with Prime Minister Modi potentially flagging it off. This new category of train boasts special amenities, premium catering, and a design capable of reaching speeds up to 160 kilometres per hour.
The fare for the Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to be 10-15% higher than that of the Rajdhani Express, the railway's premium train service. A dynamic fare system will be implemented. According to a senior Railway Board official, the Vande Bharat train's trial run has been completed, and the train arrived at the Shakurbasti shed (train set depot) in Delhi last week. This week, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will brief the media on the train's features. Sources indicate that while final decisions regarding fares and the route are pending, the train's launch between Delhi and Patna is likely, considering the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Prime Minister Modi's visit is tentatively scheduled for the third or fourth week of September. Sources suggest that, in addition to inaugurating the primary corridor of the Patna Metro, he may also flag off the first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat sleeper train. Preparations for the Patna Metro inauguration are underway, although the Patna Metro Rail Corporation is yet to receive formal confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office. Meanwhile, power supply to the metro depot will commence within three days, followed by phased trials of the power supply between the New Patliputra Bus Terminal station and Malahi Pakri on the primary corridor.
Earlier, the Railway Minister announced the operation of 12,000 special trains in Bihar during Diwali and Chhath. Minister Vaishnaw explained that the railways face a massive influx of passengers to and from Bihar during these festivals. To address this, special trains will be deployed to ensure smooth travel for those returning to Bihar from Delhi and other cities. These trains may operate for two weeks, facilitating the homecoming of migrants. Concurrently, the railways have launched a pilot scheme for round-trip packages, offering a discount of up to 20% on return tickets when purchased together. This facility will be available from 13 October to 1 December 2025, applicable to all trains and classes.