Vande Bharat sleeper train set to run from Delhi to Patna, update on Patna Metro shared

Earlier, the Railway Minister announced the operation of 12,000 special trains in Bihar during Diwali and Chhath. Minister Vaishnaw explained that the railways face a massive influx of passengers to and from Bihar during these festivals. To address this, special trains will be deployed to ensure smooth travel for those returning to Bihar from Delhi and other cities. These trains may operate for two weeks, facilitating the homecoming of migrants. Concurrently, the railways have launched a pilot scheme for round-trip packages, offering a discount of up to 20% on return tickets when purchased together. This facility will be available from 13 October to 1 December 2025, applicable to all trains and classes.