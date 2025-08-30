Voter Adhikar Yatra: Akhilesh’s entry in Rahul Gandhi’s march, plan behind moves in Chhapra and Bhojpur

Voter Adhikar Yatra: The countdown to the Bihar Assembly elections has begun. Although the date hasn't been officially announced, it's expected to be declared in the first week of October. The opposition has taken to the streets, focusing on voter list revision to improve their chances in the upcoming election. This has sparked a political uproar across Bihar and the entire country, with the opposition launching attacks on this issue from Parliament to the streets. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, have been undertaking the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across Bihar for the past 14 days, engaging with the public and highlighting irregularities in the voter lists.