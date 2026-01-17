Why is the World’s Largest Shivling Being Installed on January 17? Uncover the Secret of this Place Hidden in the Garuda Purana

The puja for the installation of the Shivling began at 8 AM and is currently underway. Seven priests from the Patna Mahavir Mandir are present for the rituals. Additionally, priests from Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Gujarat, Haridwar, and Maharashtra have also arrived. Scholars from all four Vedas have been invited to the grand yagna being performed during the Shivling installation. Four LED screens have been set up to allow people to watch the installation live.