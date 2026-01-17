17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patna

Why is the World’s Largest Shivling Being Installed on January 17? Uncover the Secret of this Place Hidden in the Garuda Purana

The glory of Areraj and the Garuda Purana discuss that Shri Ram, after his wedding in Janakpur, travelled to Ayodhya via this route. At the Areraj Someshwar Nath temple, Shri Ram, along with Mata Sita, worshipped Lord Shiva here.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Image: Patrika

The world's largest Shivling is being installed at the Virat Ramayan Mandir in Kathwalia village, located on the Chakia-Kesariya Road in the East Champaran district of Bihar. To this end, priests have been summoned from Varanasi and Ayodhya. They are performing the rituals and chanting mantras to install the Shivling. The Shivling will be consecrated with water from eight holy rivers, including the Ganga. Following this, the process of installing the Sahasralingam Shivling will commence.

The entire area has a festive atmosphere due to the ongoing puja for the installation of the Shivling. Thousands of devotees have gathered from far and wide to witness and capture this moment. Small and large shops selling flowers and puja items have been set up. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also scheduled to attend this event, and stringent security arrangements have been put in place.

Priests from Ayodhya and Varanasi Conducting the Puja

The puja for the installation of the Shivling began at 8 AM and is currently underway. Seven priests from the Patna Mahavir Mandir are present for the rituals. Additionally, priests from Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Gujarat, Haridwar, and Maharashtra have also arrived. Scholars from all four Vedas have been invited to the grand yagna being performed during the Shivling installation. Four LED screens have been set up to allow people to watch the installation live.

Consecration with Water from 8 Holy Rivers

Water from Kailash Mansarovar, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ganga Sagar, Sonepur, and Rameshwaram, along with water from the Indus, Narmada, Narayani, Kaveri, and Gandak rivers, has been brought for the Shivling installation. The consecration will be performed with water from all these rivers. January 17th (Saturday) is Magh Krishna Chaturdashi, the date believed to be when the Shivling originated and Lord Shiva was worshipped in lingam form. This is why the Shivling is being installed today.

Flowers for the Shivling installation puja have been brought from Cambodia and Kolkata. A truckload of flowers, including roses, marigolds, and chrysanthemums, arrived at the temple premises early in the morning. A special 18-foot-long garland, made with flowers, bhang, dhatura, and belpatra, has been prepared for adorning the Shivling. Two cranes from Rajasthan and Bhopal have been brought in to install the Shivling.

Why is the Shivling being installed in Kathwalia Village?

The Areraj Mahatmya and Garuda Purana mention that after his wedding in Janakpur, Lord Rama passed through this route on his way to Ayodhya. It is believed that Lord Rama, along with Mata Sita, worshipped Lord Shiva here at the Areraj Someshwar Nath Temple. For this reason, a Shivling of Mahadev is being installed here.

News / Bihar / Patna / Why is the World's Largest Shivling Being Installed on January 17? Uncover the Secret of this Place Hidden in the Garuda Purana

