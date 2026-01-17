Why is the World’s Largest Shivling Being Installed on January 17? Uncover the Secret of this Place Hidden in the Garuda Purana

Image: Patrika
The world's largest Shivling is being installed at the Virat Ramayan Mandir in Kathwalia village, located on the Chakia-Kesariya Road in the East Champaran district of Bihar. To this end, priests have been summoned from Varanasi and Ayodhya. They are performing the rituals and chanting mantras to install the Shivling. The Shivling will be consecrated with water from eight holy rivers, including the Ganga. Following this, the process of installing the Sahasralingam Shivling will commence.
The entire area has a festive atmosphere due to the ongoing puja for the installation of the Shivling. Thousands of devotees have gathered from far and wide to witness and capture this moment. Small and large shops selling flowers and puja items have been set up. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also scheduled to attend this event, and stringent security arrangements have been put in place.
The puja for the installation of the Shivling began at 8 AM and is currently underway. Seven priests from the Patna Mahavir Mandir are present for the rituals. Additionally, priests from Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Gujarat, Haridwar, and Maharashtra have also arrived. Scholars from all four Vedas have been invited to the grand yagna being performed during the Shivling installation. Four LED screens have been set up to allow people to watch the installation live.
Water from Kailash Mansarovar, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ganga Sagar, Sonepur, and Rameshwaram, along with water from the Indus, Narmada, Narayani, Kaveri, and Gandak rivers, has been brought for the Shivling installation. The consecration will be performed with water from all these rivers. January 17th (Saturday) is Magh Krishna Chaturdashi, the date believed to be when the Shivling originated and Lord Shiva was worshipped in lingam form. This is why the Shivling is being installed today.
Flowers for the Shivling installation puja have been brought from Cambodia and Kolkata. A truckload of flowers, including roses, marigolds, and chrysanthemums, arrived at the temple premises early in the morning. A special 18-foot-long garland, made with flowers, bhang, dhatura, and belpatra, has been prepared for adorning the Shivling. Two cranes from Rajasthan and Bhopal have been brought in to install the Shivling.
The Areraj Mahatmya and Garuda Purana mention that after his wedding in Janakpur, Lord Rama passed through this route on his way to Ayodhya. It is believed that Lord Rama, along with Mata Sita, worshipped Lord Shiva here at the Areraj Someshwar Nath Temple. For this reason, a Shivling of Mahadev is being installed here.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
Patna
Bihar
Trending