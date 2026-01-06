World's Largest Shivling Reaches Bihar, Abhishek Via Helicopter on January 17

The formal installation of this giant Shivling will take place on January 17, 2026, during an auspicious time. On the day of installation, a special 'Jal Abhishek' (ritualistic pouring of water) will be performed on the Shivling from a helicopter. For this, holy water has been brought from five major pilgrimage sites of the country: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Gangotri, Kailash Mansarovar, and Sonpur. All preparations for the installation of the Shivling will be completed by January 15.