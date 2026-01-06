6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

icon

Profile

Patna

World's Largest Shivling Reaches Bihar, Abhishek Via Helicopter on January 17

The world's largest Shivling has reached Kathwalia in Kesariya, East Champaran, Bihar. It will be installed on January 17 at the Virat Ramayan Mandir complex.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Image: FB@ Mahavir Mandir

The world's largest Shivling has reached its final destination on the land of Bihar. This massive Shivling, weighing 210 metric tons, has been brought to the Virat Ramayan Mandir complex being built in Kathwalia, Kesaria block of East Champaran district. Its arrival has filled the entire area with an atmosphere of celebration and devotion. A large number of devotees are flocking to see it.

Installation Ceremony on January 17

The formal installation of this giant Shivling will take place on January 17, 2026, during an auspicious time. On the day of installation, a special 'Jal Abhishek' (ritualistic pouring of water) will be performed on the Shivling from a helicopter. For this, holy water has been brought from five major pilgrimage sites of the country: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Gangotri, Kailash Mansarovar, and Sonpur. All preparations for the installation of the Shivling will be completed by January 15.

This Shivling is a 'Sahasralingam'

The Shivling to be installed in the Virat Ramayan Mandir is a 'Sahasralingam', which means its consecration is considered equivalent to the consecration of 1008 Shivlings. This is why it is considered extremely significant from a religious perspective. According to the temple trust, all preparations have been made to give this event a historic and divine form.

A Long Journey from Mahabalipuram to Bihar

This colossal Shivling was crafted in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. After departing from there on November 21, it travelled through Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh before reaching Bihar. After a brief halt in Gopalganj, it has now been brought to Kesaria, Motihari. This journey of approximately 2178 kilometers is considered a major achievement in itself.

Virat Ramayan Mandir will be Grand

The Virat Ramayan Mandir being built in Kathwalia will spread over an area of approximately 120 acres. The temple complex will feature a total of 22 temples, both large and small, and 18 grand spires. The main temple will be 1080 feet long and 540 feet wide. The main spire will be 270 feet high, while other spires will be 180, 135, 108, and 90 feet tall. Upon completion, it will be the largest temple complex in the world.

Dream Project to be Completed by 2030

The construction of the Virat Ramayan Mandir is being undertaken by the Mahavir Mandir Trust based in Patna. According to the trust's secretary, Sayan Kunal, this was the dream project of his late father, Acharya Kunal Kishore. The temple's construction is proceeding in phases and is expected to be completed by 2030.

Tremendous Enthusiasm Among Devotees

The arrival of the Shivling has generated tremendous enthusiasm among the local populace and devotees. People are coming from far and wide to offer prayers. The administration and the temple trust have made special arrangements for security and crowd management to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 05:58 pm

English News / Bihar / Patna / World's Largest Shivling Reaches Bihar, Abhishek Via Helicopter on January 17

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.