World's Largest Shivling Reaches Bihar, Abhishek Via Helicopter on January 17

Image: FB@ Mahavir Mandir
The world's largest Shivling has reached its final destination on the land of Bihar. This massive Shivling, weighing 210 metric tons, has been brought to the Virat Ramayan Mandir complex being built in Kathwalia, Kesaria block of East Champaran district. Its arrival has filled the entire area with an atmosphere of celebration and devotion. A large number of devotees are flocking to see it.
The formal installation of this giant Shivling will take place on January 17, 2026, during an auspicious time. On the day of installation, a special 'Jal Abhishek' (ritualistic pouring of water) will be performed on the Shivling from a helicopter. For this, holy water has been brought from five major pilgrimage sites of the country: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Gangotri, Kailash Mansarovar, and Sonpur. All preparations for the installation of the Shivling will be completed by January 15.
The Shivling to be installed in the Virat Ramayan Mandir is a 'Sahasralingam', which means its consecration is considered equivalent to the consecration of 1008 Shivlings. This is why it is considered extremely significant from a religious perspective. According to the temple trust, all preparations have been made to give this event a historic and divine form.
This colossal Shivling was crafted in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. After departing from there on November 21, it travelled through Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh before reaching Bihar. After a brief halt in Gopalganj, it has now been brought to Kesaria, Motihari. This journey of approximately 2178 kilometers is considered a major achievement in itself.
The Virat Ramayan Mandir being built in Kathwalia will spread over an area of approximately 120 acres. The temple complex will feature a total of 22 temples, both large and small, and 18 grand spires. The main temple will be 1080 feet long and 540 feet wide. The main spire will be 270 feet high, while other spires will be 180, 135, 108, and 90 feet tall. Upon completion, it will be the largest temple complex in the world.
The construction of the Virat Ramayan Mandir is being undertaken by the Mahavir Mandir Trust based in Patna. According to the trust's secretary, Sayan Kunal, this was the dream project of his late father, Acharya Kunal Kishore. The temple's construction is proceeding in phases and is expected to be completed by 2030.
The arrival of the Shivling has generated tremendous enthusiasm among the local populace and devotees. People are coming from far and wide to offer prayers. The administration and the temple trust have made special arrangements for security and crowd management to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.
