Yellow Alert for 25 Bihar Districts: Storm and Lightning Predicted

Rain has stopped in most parts of Bihar, including Patna, over the last few days. The weakening monsoon has led to increased humidity and heat, causing discomfort to the people. However, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 25 districts, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour. The Meteorological Centre predicts no heavy rainfall in any district in the coming days, but advises caution. Temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius, leading to more oppressive humidity.