Patna

Yellow Alert for 25 Bihar Districts: Storm and Lightning Predicted

The meteorological department has stated that winds could gust at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Weather Alert 2025
ChatGPT said: Light to moderate rain expected in areas under rain alert (Photo: ANI)

Rain has stopped in most parts of Bihar, including Patna, over the last few days. The weakening monsoon has led to increased humidity and heat, causing discomfort to the people. However, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 25 districts, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Winds could reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour. The Meteorological Centre predicts no heavy rainfall in any district in the coming days, but advises caution. Temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius, leading to more oppressive humidity.

Rising Ganga Water Levels, Flood-like Situation in Several Districts

Rainfall in Uttarakhand has caused the Ganga river water level to rise continuously. This is impacting Bihar. In districts like Buxar, Ara, Munger, and Begusarai, the Ganga water is spreading into coastal areas. Several villages in Munger's Dharhara block are inundated. People are evacuating to safer locations. The administration is alerting villagers using loudspeakers.

Begusarai Connectivity Severed

Road connectivity to Shamho block in Begusarai has been cut off. People in surrounding villages are surrounded by water, with families in low-lying areas facing the most difficulties. SDRF teams have been deployed in several areas to expedite relief and rescue operations.

Weather Forecast for This Week

The Meteorological Centre predicts generally normal weather conditions in Bihar until 10 September. Light to moderate rain is possible, but heavy rainfall is unlikely. However, rising temperatures and humidity will increase discomfort due to mugginess.

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 12:04 pm

