77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified

In Timanar, light has replaced fear, and hope has replaced terror. 100% electrification has been completed in the village’s 53 homes, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. The residents of Timanar, a village under Becharpal Gram Panchayat in Bhairamarg block, had never seen electric light in their generations. Now, as the government and administration have begun to reach these inaccessible areas and provide the benefits of welfare schemes, the dream of connecting villagers to the mainstream of society is being realised.

No More Fear, Only Joyful Brightness Villagers Mashram, Pandru Kunjam, Mangli, and Promila Vekho shared that with the arrival of electricity, the fear of the night has vanished. They are also relieved from the fear of wild animals, snakes, and scorpions. Children’s education has become easier, and they feel they are now part of the development race. Villagers say that not only is the atmosphere of terror and fear ending, but the quality of life is also improving.