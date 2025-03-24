script77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified | Latest News | Patrika News
77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified

Timanar is no longer just a village; it has become a vibrant example of change in Bastar.

BijapurMar 24, 2025 / 01:40 pm

Patrika Desk

CG News: आजादी के 77 साल बाद रोशन हुआ छत्तीसगढ़ का यह गांव, ग्रामीण बोले- अब डर नहीं लगता
CG News: In Timanar, a remote village in Becharpal Gram Panchayat, Bhairamarg block of Bijapur district, electricity has reached for the first time after 77 years of independence, thanks to the Chief Minister’s Majra-Tola Electrification Scheme. This historic achievement symbolises a step towards a new dawn of development, peace, and tranquillity, piercing the darkness of Naxal terror.
In Timanar, light has replaced fear, and hope has replaced terror. 100% electrification has been completed in the village’s 53 homes, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. The residents of Timanar, a village under Becharpal Gram Panchayat in Bhairamarg block, had never seen electric light in their generations. Now, as the government and administration have begun to reach these inaccessible areas and provide the benefits of welfare schemes, the dream of connecting villagers to the mainstream of society is being realised.

No More Fear, Only Joyful Brightness

Villagers Mashram, Pandru Kunjam, Mangli, and Promila Vekho shared that with the arrival of electricity, the fear of the night has vanished. They are also relieved from the fear of wild animals, snakes, and scorpions. Children’s education has become easier, and they feel they are now part of the development race. Villagers say that not only is the atmosphere of terror and fear ending, but the quality of life is also improving.

Expansion of Basic Amenities in Villages

Along with electrification, basic amenities like roads, healthcare, and education are also expanding in Timanar. Timanar is no longer just a village; it has become a vibrant example of change in Bastar. Where once darkness and terror reigned, now there is the light of electricity, children’s smiles, and the rhythm of development. This is not just the success of a scheme, but a reflection of the state and administration’s proactive approach and the public’s trust. This journey of change shows that when intentions are strong, anything is possible.

