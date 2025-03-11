Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

According to reports, a group of people attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who were searching the premises of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. There are also reports of the ED team being attacked with bricks and stones. A person throwing stones at the officer’s car was apprehended by security forces at the scene and taken away by the police.

Attack on ED Team: ED Officials File Police Complaint The ED officials have filed a written complaint at the Bhilai-Three police station. According to the complaint, while returning after the investigation, the officials' vehicle was obstructed by a crowd of protestors who shouted slogans, climbed onto the vehicle, and pelted it with stones. The window of one vehicle was shattered. The vehicles were surrounded, and attempts were made to disrupt their work. Officials allege that the attackers were Congress workers angered by the search of former CM Bhupesh Baghel's premises. Sources indicate that the car of a Deputy Director-level ED officer was also attacked.

Slogans of Protest The ED’s surprise raid on the residence of former CM Bhupesh Baghel caused a stir throughout the day. The ED team arrived at his residence at 6:20 AM. Congress workers gathered upon receiving the news, staging a sit-in and shouting slogans such as “Modi teri tanashahi nahin chalegi…” (Modi’s dictatorship will not work…) and “Bhupesh bhaiya zindabad” (Long live Bhupesh Bhaiya).

Baghel Leaves Home After ED Officials Depart Meanwhile, ED officials questioned Bhupesh Baghel and his son, Chaitanya Baghel, at their residence. The officials examined their mobile phones, cupboards, jewellery purchase bills, and land documents, thoroughly searching the house. The questioning lasted for about 12 hours, until 6 PM.

It is reported that the ED officials seized important documents and a mobile phone. Afterwards, the ED team left for Raipur with a bag of evidence. Bhupesh Baghel left his house after the ED team departed, meeting with supporters and expressing gratitude for their support. He stated that the officials had entered without a search warrant, claiming they would bring one later.

Attack on ED Team: Investments with Builders ED sources have revealed that the locations raided are linked to Bhupesh Baghel and his son, Chaitanya Baghel, with alleged investments in their businesses. There is mention of investments in the businesses of builders Ajay Chauhan and Manoj Rajput. Accounts of Odia employees were allegedly used in Manoj Rajput’s business. Rice millers Ashish Paliwal and Vinit Jain also reportedly invested. The ED may raid the premises of other such businessmen.

Files Seized from Vehicles A thorough search of Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya Baghel’s vehicles, including the boot and seats, was conducted. Files were found in Chaitanya’s car and seized by the officers.

ED Raids 14 Locations According to the ED, separate teams raided 14 locations, including those of: Mukesh Chandrakar (Bhilai District Congress President), Rajendra Sahu (General Secretary, Pradesh Congress Committee), builder Manoj Rajput, builder Ajay Chauhan, Sunil Jain (owner of Saheli Jewellers), Santosh Swarnakar, Abhishek Thakur (alias Gabbar), Kamal Agarwal (owner of Hotel Caribbean), Vinod Agarwal (owner of Om Sai Baba Rice Mill), Lakshminarayan Bansal (alias Pappu Bansal), transporter Sandeep Singh, Ajay Agarwal, Sunil Agarwal, and others.

Searches at Ajay Chauhan’s and Saheli Jewellers continued late into the night. The ED officials seized several documents from these locations.