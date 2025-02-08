CG Weather Update: Cold Snap Returns as Temperatures Drop; IMD Issues New Forecast

Consequently, people have had to retrieve their warm clothes. The fluctuation in maximum and minimum temperatures continues. However, for almost a week before Thursday, it felt as though summer had arrived in full force. The intense sunshine during the day caused profuse sweating, and even the nights remained warm. There was much discussion amongst people about the unusually early and intense heat, with concerns about what the rest of the summer might bring.

Possibility of a Drop in Minimum Temperatures According to the weather department, the decrease in temperature is due to the dissipation of moisture and the arrival of cool, dry winds. A slight drop in minimum temperatures is expected in the next 24 hours, followed by a subsequent rise.