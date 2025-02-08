CG Weather Update: Cold Snap Returns as Temperatures Drop; IMD Issues New Forecast

CG Weather Update: Last week, a rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures led to a significant increase in heat, prompting people to store away their blankets, sweaters, and jackets. It seemed as though the cold had completely disappeared. However, a drop in maximum temperatures, particularly from Thursday onwards, has led to a change in weather patterns. Both day and night temperatures have decreased, resulting in a return to colder conditions.
Consequently, people have had to retrieve their warm clothes. The fluctuation in maximum and minimum temperatures continues. However, for almost a week before Thursday, it felt as though summer had arrived in full force. The intense sunshine during the day caused profuse sweating, and even the nights remained warm. There was much discussion amongst people about the unusually early and intense heat, with concerns about what the rest of the summer might bring.
Possibility of a Drop in Minimum Temperatures
According to the weather department, the decrease in temperature is due to the dissipation of moisture and the arrival of cool, dry winds. A slight drop in minimum temperatures is expected in the next 24 hours, followed by a subsequent rise.
CG Weather Update: Temperature Overview
Temperature Fluctuations Leading to Illness
Weather experts have indicated that the drop in minimum temperatures may lead to a return of cold nights. However, significant weather changes are not expected in the immediate future. Temperature fluctuations across several parts of the state are being caused by the effects of the western disturbance. The fluctuating weather patterns, with hot days followed by cold days, are leading to an increase in cases of colds, coughs, and fevers.
