New officers took oath: pledge to discipline, honesty, and public service

At the police training school in Jhalrapatan, a passing out parade was held for 234 new constables, including 122 women and 112 men, who completed their training and took an oath to serve the public.

JhalawarOct 29, 2024 / 01:11 pm

Patrika Desk

A passing out parade was held at the police training school on Monday, marking the completion of training for the 18th batch of 2024. A total of 234 trainees, including 122 women and 112 men, participated in the parade.
The chief guest, Police Inspector General Ravindra Gaud, administered the oath to the new constables, urging them to perform their duties with responsibility and honesty. He said that police personnel have a dual responsibility of following the law themselves and ensuring that others follow it. He advised the new constables to develop the habit of following the law.
Gaud said that every police officer should possess qualities like self-respect, good character, and honesty. He said, “See good, think good, and do good.”

The Commandant of the Police Training School, Gopichand, informed that the batch, which started on January 14, 2024, had 234 new constables who completed their training. The chief guest inspected the parade and the new constables presented a salute to him. During the program, police personnel were honored for their outstanding services in various training programs.
The program was attended by special guests, including District Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar, Additional District Collector Satyanarayan Ameta, Chief Executive Officer of the District Council Shambhu Dayal Meena, and District Forest Officer Sagar Pawar.
Under the leadership of Head Constable Harimohan Sharma, the police band presented a melodious performance. The male and female constables presented a pyramid formation, jumped through a ring of fire, and performed other daredevil stunts, leaving the audience amazed.

