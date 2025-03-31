scriptPM Awas Yojana: 1249 Sukma Families Receive Homes on Navratri | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Awas Yojana: 1249 Sukma Families Receive Homes on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Chhattisgarh projects worth over ₹33,700 crore across energy, fuel, gas, railways, roads, education, and housing on the auspicious occasion of Hindu New Year, Chaitra Navratri, and Cheti Chand.

SukmaMar 31, 2025 / 12:56 pm

वादे जो किए, वो निभाए… नवरात्र के पहले दिन गरीब परिवारों का गृह प्रवेश, सुकमा के 1249 को मिला PM आवास का लाभ
Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone for these development projects by remotely pressing a button at a mega event held at Mohbhattha Ground, Bilha, Bilaspur. Symbolically, he handed over the keys of happiness to one beneficiary each from Kabirdham, Jashpur, and Bijapur. Sukama district has 1249 beneficiaries included in this housing scheme. In terms of completing houses against the target, Sukma district is ranked second in the Bastar division on a percentage basis. Bastar district is ranked first.

District-wise Status of Housing Completion in the State

PM Awas Under the scheme, Sukma district received a target of constructing 19,429 houses in the financial year 2024-25. Of these, 12,611 houses have been approved. 10,348 beneficiaries have been disbursed the first installment, 4080 the second installment, and 728 the third installment.

