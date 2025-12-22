Air Pollution in India: Breathing Becomes Costly! After Pure Water, Now Clean Air Also Comes at a Higher Price

Sopan Joshi states that humans did not create nature; rather, nature created humans. However, humans, especially the affluent, want to buy everything. Now, if a water purifier is necessary, what percentage of people in India will be able to afford it? Similarly, if an air purifier becomes necessary, what percentage of people will be able to buy it? The affluent may try to acquire resources until their last breath, but what about those who do not have money? The responsibility of cleaning water and air should be taken by the government, as all governments are elected by the people.