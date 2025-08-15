Bikaner: Temple That Recites Krishna’s Birth Chart on Janmashtami; A Unique Tradition

Bikaner. Preparations are underway across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, preparations for Janmashtami have intensified at the Lakshminath Temple, situated in the heart of Bikaner, as the festival will be celebrated on this very day in this temple. For centuries, the Katha (story) of Thakurji has been recited before Lord Krishna at the Nagar Seth Lakshminath Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. After the Katha, Lord Krishna's birth chart is also recited.