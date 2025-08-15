Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patrika Special

Bikaner: Temple That Recites Krishna’s Birth Chart on Janmashtami; A Unique Tradition

Since the temple's inception, the Sevak Samaj community has served as its custodians, carrying out the rituals and worship of the Shri Lakshminath Temple for generations. This temple stands as an excellent example of architectural prowess, constructed using red sandstone and marble.

Bikaner

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

bikaner Lakshminath temple
Laxminath Temple (Image: Patrika)

Bikaner. Preparations are underway across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, preparations for Janmashtami have intensified at the Lakshminath Temple, situated in the heart of Bikaner, as the festival will be celebrated on this very day in this temple. For centuries, the Katha (story) of Thakurji has been recited before Lord Krishna at the Nagar Seth Lakshminath Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. After the Katha, Lord Krishna's birth chart is also recited.

Pandit Om Prakash Vyas, the Kathavachak (storyteller) of the Lakshminath Temple, explains that the tradition of reciting Thakurji's Katha and Lord Krishna's birth chart on Janmashtami is ancient. The recitation of the Katha and birth chart takes place on the Vedavyas' gaddi (seat) in front of Thakurji. Devotees listen to the Katha and birth chart recitation with great faith and reverence.

Birth in the Dvapara Yuga, Chandra Vamsa, Vrishabha Lagna and Rohini Nakshatra

According to astrologer Pandit Rajendra Kiradu, Lord Krishna's avatar was in the Dvapara Yuga, in the Chandra Vamsa (Lunar Dynasty), on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Bhadrapada month, at midnight, in Vrishabha Lagna (Taurus ascendant) and Rohini Nakshatra. Lord Krishna is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu's Dashavatar (ten avatars). The Shrimad Bhagavat Mahapurana, Vishnu Purana, and other religious texts make special mention of Lord Krishna's avatar.

Symbolic Killing of Kansa

According to Shankar Maharaj, the chief priest of the Lakshminath Temple, the Krishna Janmashtami festival will be celebrated on August 15th this year. During this time, Thakurji will be adorned, worshipped, and offered various offerings. At midnight, there will be a symbolic killing of Kansa. The Kathavachak will recite Thakurji's Katha and Lord Krishna's birth chart.

Two-Day Janmashtami Festival

Lord Krishna's birth anniversary is being celebrated for two days this year. According to their own beliefs and faith, devotees are celebrating the Krishna Janmashtami festival on August 15th and 16th. The Krishna Janmashtami festival will be celebrated on August 15th at the Nagar Seth Lakshminath Temple. Many families will celebrate the Janmashtami festival on Friday. Lord Krishna's childhood form will be bathed with Panchamrit, worshipped, and aarti will be performed. Various dishes and sweets will be offered to Thakurji.

Some Untold Facts about Lakshminath Temple

The Lakshminath Temple is also known as the Nagar Seth Temple. This name reflects its deep integration into the lives of the local people. The Lakshminath Temple is located in the city centre. The temple was built at the same time as the city's founding. This temple has been a centre of faith for the city's residents for centuries.

Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu

Since the temple's establishment, the Sevak Samaj people have been performing its puja (worship) generation after generation. This temple is a prime example of architecture. The temple is built of red sandstone and marble. The carvings and statues of the temple are worth seeing. Many festivals are celebrated with great pomp and show in this temple. These include Krishna Janmashtami, Diwali, and Nirjala Ekadashi. The temple houses the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

Bustling Markets

Meanwhile, the Janmashtami festival will also be celebrated in many temples and homes in the city on August 16th. Preparations are underway in temples and homes. The city's Krishna temples are decorated with colourful lights. Preparations are underway in every home for Krishna Janmashtami. In the markets, shops are decked out, and people are buying clothes, flutes, crowns, jewellery, swings, etc., for Laddu Gopal.

Items Included in the Tableaux

There is a special tradition of decorating tableaux in the city on Krishna Janmashtami. Artistic tableaux are being set up in homes, temples, and public places. The tableaux include rivers, mountains, trains, Kansa's jail, Krishna performing the Rasa Lila with the gopis, Krishna and Radha swinging, Krishna herding cows, Rajasthani life, animals, birds, and various types of toys. Clay and wooden toys are being used along with electric toys.

Ram Setu and Lanka Dahan in the Tableaux

An electronic tableau has been set up by the Shri Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal in the lane near Moondhra Chowk Post Office. According to Kailash Harsh and Chandan Harsh, who are involved in organising the tableau, the tableaux include Ram Setu, Baba Ramdevji's Samadhi, Varaha Avatar, Lord Krishna circumambulating Kailash Parvat, Krishna killing Kaliya Nag, Hiranyakashyap and Mahakali, etc. Janmashtami will be celebrated here on August 16th.

Bikaner: Temple That Recites Krishna's Birth Chart on Janmashtami; A Unique Tradition
