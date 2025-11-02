Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Chai Pani DC: Indian Street Food Now in America in Different Varieties

In Washington DC's Chai Pani, authentic Indian street food like Pav Bhaji Chaat is available for just ₹1,180, and Okra Fritters for ₹840. For NRIs, it's affordable and offers a genuine Indian taste abroad – even Chai is available for just ₹252!

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Indian street food Chai Pani DC (Image: Washington Post)

If you can get a taste of Indian familiarity amidst foreign lands across the seven seas, and that too with Indian street food, what more could you ask for? Yes! Here, there's a magic of flavours with a subtle aroma.

Washington DC Chai-Pani: Indian Street Food Now in America, a taste that will make your mouth water. A fantastic Indian restaurant named Chai Pani DC has opened in DC. It serves delicious Bombay-style Pav Bhaji and other varieties of chaat. This is a wonderful restaurant for the Asian community and the Indian diaspora-NRI community. The special thing is that the authentic aroma of street food like Okra Fritters is spread here, which, as soon as it melts in your mouth, refreshes memories of food from India.

Desi Food per Plate

  • Paav Bhaji Chaat- $14 (Rs1180)
  • Okra Fritters- $10 (Rs840)
  • Paneer Tikka Roll- $12 (Rs1008)
  • Aalu Chaat- $11 (Rs924)
  • Tandoori Chicken Sliders- $13 (Rs1092)
  • Chai, Cold Drink- $3 (Rs252)

Delicious Indian Food at Low Prices

With plates priced at $14 (less than ₹1,180 in Indian currency), the colourful interior offers a sense of a fun break in DC's fast-paced life. Meherwan Irani's brilliance is that this chain, inspired by the streets of Bombay, has now become a 'taste ambassador' of Indian culture in DC. This is why The Washington Post's food critic described it as "An American Celebration of Indian Streets." If you are in DC and feel like having something spicy, flavourful, and affordably delicious along with an outing, then Chai Pani should be your next destination. Tourists can enjoy it.

Menu: Small, but Mighty

Chai Pani's menu isn't extensive, but every fragrant dish here is tasty. Pav Bhaji Chaat is the biggest hit – served with spicy bhaji, crispy sev, and soft pav. A single bite brings back memories of Mumbai's monsoon. Then there are Okra Fritters – flavourful okra, lightly fried, salty, and crispy. The price? Just ₹840 ($10). For veg lovers, there's Paneer Tikka Roll and Aloo Chaat. For non-veg, Tandoori Chicken Sliders are available for ₹1,008 ($12). The critic wrote, "Every dish here tells a story – a story of India's streets, of chai stalls, and of childhood."

Ambiance: A Festival of Colours and Fragrances

This Chai Pani restaurant is located in DC's Shaw neighbourhood. As soon as you enter, colourful walls, street art evoking heritage, and bright lights welcome you. The seating is casual – high tables, bar stools, and a few chairs along the street outside. Light Bollywood music plays in the background. The atmosphere is as if you are having tea in an Indian market. You can relax and enjoy here. Its owner, Meherwan Irani, has designed it like a "chai shop" – no formalities, just fun and taste. On a cold DC evening, this place offers a sense of warmth.

Price: An Affordable Destination in DC

A good meal in DC starts at an average of ₹4,200 ($50). But at Chai Pani restaurant, two people can have a hearty meal for ₹2,520 ($30). A plate of chaat costs between ₹1,008 and ₹1,180. Cold drinks or tea are ₹252 ($3). The service is fast, and the staff is smiling. Because of these qualities, there are queues on weekends, but people are willing to wait. The critic gave it 3.5 stars – "Cheap, Tasty, and True."

Meherwan Irani: Chef of Dreams

Behind Chai Pani is Meherwan Irani – a James Beard Award-winning chef. Raised in Bombay, Meherwan has given a new form to Indian street food in America. His chain is already a hit in Atlanta. Now, he is creating the same magic in DC. He says, "I want every American to know – Indian food is not just curry, it's also chaat, it's chai, it's life."

Why Visit Chai Pani?

NRI Spot: Affordable desi food in a foreign land.
Affordable: Enjoy street food for ₹1,180.
Authentic Taste: Like the streets of Bombay.
Ambiance: Colourful, cheerful, Indian vibe.
Location: In the heart of DC, easily accessible.

A Little Advice

Ask about the spice level before ordering.
Arrive before 7 PM on weekends.
Go in a group – sharing is fun.

The Future of Chai Pani: More Branches Coming?

Given the success in Atlanta and the start in DC, Chai Pani might soon open in New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles. But for now, enjoy DC. This restaurant proves – good food is made not with money, but with love.

