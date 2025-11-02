Chai Pani DC: Indian Street Food Now in America in Different Varieties

With plates priced at $14 (less than ₹1,180 in Indian currency), the colourful interior offers a sense of a fun break in DC's fast-paced life. Meherwan Irani's brilliance is that this chain, inspired by the streets of Bombay, has now become a 'taste ambassador' of Indian culture in DC. This is why The Washington Post's food critic described it as "An American Celebration of Indian Streets." If you are in DC and feel like having something spicy, flavourful, and affordably delicious along with an outing, then Chai Pani should be your next destination. Tourists can enjoy it.