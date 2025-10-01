Doctors Say Chewing Gum for 10 Minutes Can Eliminate 100 Million Bacteria

Chewing gum (Image: Patrika)
Chewing gum: Whether chewing gum is beneficial or harmful depends on the chewing time. If you prefer to chew chewing gum for a long time, you need to think about it. If you use chewing gum to pass time or as a mouth freshener, then know how long is it appropriate to chew chewing gum? A study has also been conducted on chewing it.
A research team from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands has found that chewing gum is not just for changing the taste in the mouth. It can also be used to clean the mouth. But for this, the chewing time must be kept in mind. This will maintain oral hygiene.
In the study by the University of Groningen, gums from five different brands were used. They were also chewed in two time slots: 10 minutes and 30 minutes. During this, it was found that chewing for 10 minutes removes about 100 million bacteria from the mouth. These are the germs that can be harmful to us or cause bad breath, etc., in our mouths.
Furthermore, when chewing gum for 30 minutes, it was observed that after chewing for half an hour, its effect started to diminish. This means that the benefit decreased. Therefore, it is advisable to chew it for less than 30 minutes.
According to scientists, chewing gum or anything else increases saliva production, or in other words, the flow of saliva increases, which mixes with the gum and works to absorb bacteria and dead cells. Initially, when the gum is most active, it attracts bacteria like a sponge, but as time passes, the gum's ability to capture bacteria decreases. Therefore, chewing for 10 minutes is good for the mouth.
According to the American Dental Association, sugar-free chewing gum should be chewed for 20 minutes. This can significantly help in keeping teeth and gums clean.
Dr. S.K. Gupta, a dentist, said that chewing gum is fine. However, time and quality must be considered. It helps in maintaining oral hygiene. But, some people chew for too long or for hours, which can put a strain on the jaw, especially if there is a TMJ, i.e., 'jaw joint' problem; it can worsen the issue.
