Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patrika Special

Doctors Say Chewing Gum for 10 Minutes Can Eliminate 100 Million Bacteria

A study has been conducted on people who chew chewing gum. It was found out how long chewing gum needs to be chewed to get benefits. Also, know what the doctor said about it.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Chewing gum (Image: Patrika)

Chewing gum: Whether chewing gum is beneficial or harmful depends on the chewing time. If you prefer to chew chewing gum for a long time, you need to think about it. If you use chewing gum to pass time or as a mouth freshener, then know how long is it appropriate to chew chewing gum? A study has also been conducted on chewing it.

Chewing Gum Research

A research team from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands has found that chewing gum is not just for changing the taste in the mouth. It can also be used to clean the mouth. But for this, the chewing time must be kept in mind. This will maintain oral hygiene.

Appropriate time to chew gum

In the study by the University of Groningen, gums from five different brands were used. They were also chewed in two time slots: 10 minutes and 30 minutes. During this, it was found that chewing for 10 minutes removes about 100 million bacteria from the mouth. These are the germs that can be harmful to us or cause bad breath, etc., in our mouths.

Chewing gum for 30 minutes is not advisable!

Furthermore, when chewing gum for 30 minutes, it was observed that after chewing for half an hour, its effect started to diminish. This means that the benefit decreased. Therefore, it is advisable to chew it for less than 30 minutes.

Why is chewing gum for 10 minutes appropriate?

According to scientists, chewing gum or anything else increases saliva production, or in other words, the flow of saliva increases, which mixes with the gum and works to absorb bacteria and dead cells. Initially, when the gum is most active, it attracts bacteria like a sponge, but as time passes, the gum's ability to capture bacteria decreases. Therefore, chewing for 10 minutes is good for the mouth.

Sugar-free Chewing gum for 20 minutes is appropriate

According to the American Dental Association, sugar-free chewing gum should be chewed for 20 minutes. This can significantly help in keeping teeth and gums clean.

Expert Advice: What do dentists say?

Dr. S.K. Gupta, a dentist, said that chewing gum is fine. However, time and quality must be considered. It helps in maintaining oral hygiene. But, some people chew for too long or for hours, which can put a strain on the jaw, especially if there is a TMJ, i.e., 'jaw joint' problem; it can worsen the issue.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

health

Lifestyle

Special

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 05:30 pm

English News / Patrika Special / Doctors Say Chewing Gum for 10 Minutes Can Eliminate 100 Million Bacteria

Big News

View All

Patrika Special

Trending

Bottled Water Side Effects: Why Bottled Water Can Be Dangerous for Your Health

Health

Navratri Special: The ancient Mahakali temple in Kawardha, a centre of faith, but also a mysterious and ancient history

धर्मनगरी का मां राजराजेश्वरी महाकाली मंदिर (फोटो सोर्स- Patrika)
Patrika Special

41,000 Karnataka Children Affected by Congenital Heart Disease: Early Detection Crucial

Heart disease prevention : Simple Steps for a Healthy Heart
Health

Highest Concentration of Gen Z found in Five Indian States

UK scholarship for UP Students
Patrika Special

Rajasthan News: Over one lakh youths awaiting unemployment allowance since February

फोटो सोर्स : AI
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.