Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patrika Special

Childhood Trapped in Mobile Screens: Bizarre Methods Used for Freedom, Rising Tension and Depression in Children

A study has revealed that 83% of children aged 10-14 in India use smartphones, which is 7% higher than the global average of 76%. Mobile addiction can pose a risk of depression in 60% of adolescents.

5 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

Mobile addiction in Child ren of India

Mobile Addiction in Children (Image: Perplexity)

Mobile Addiction in Children: Mobile addiction and increasing screen time in children are snatching away their childhood. Today, there is hardly any household where children are untouched by the allure of smartphones.

A McAfee study revealed that 83% of children in the country aged 10-14 use smartphones, which is seven percent higher than the global average of 76%. The increasing intrusion of mobile phones into children's daily routines is not only isolating them from their loved ones but also making them mentally irritable and unwell.

Growing Mobile Addiction in Children Sparks Parental Concern

The increasing addiction to mobile screens among children has become a major concern for parents today. Unique and creative experiments are being conducted in many parts of the country to help children break free from this digital dependency. Some are running 'No Screen Day' campaigns, while others are engaging children in outdoor games. Teachers are adopting interesting teaching methods to steer children away from mobile dependency. Let's take a look at some such unusual experiments across the country.

Family Game Night: A Day Away from Mobile

The trend of Family Game Nights has increased in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Indore. On one day of the week, the entire family puts away their mobile phones and engages in board games, quizzes, and storytelling sessions.

No Screen Day: A New Trend in Schools in These Cities

Some schools in Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru have declared one day a week as 'No Screen Day'. On this day, children participate in outdoor games, crafts, or reading and writing activities instead of using mobiles and tablets.

Mobile Bank: Phones are Deposited in School

Some schools have initiated a 'Mobile Bank' initiative. In this, children's mobile phones are collected and deposited before they enter the classroom. However, carrying mobile phones is prohibited in most schools.

Digital Detox and Screen Time Workshops

In Bengaluru, the Karnataka government, AIGF, and a healthcare company have launched the 'Beyond Screen Digital Detox' campaign. Its aim is to reduce digital dependency among children and youth and provide counselling facilities for mental health. Additionally, NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) is organising 'Excessive Gaming and Screen Time Workshops' for parents. These workshops explain how to understand children's digital behaviour and transform it into healthy habits.

Rajkot: Children are Given Weekly Tasks

The 650 children at Vinoba Bhave PE Centre School in Rajkot are given different tasks each week. Topics such as decoration or 'Best from Waste' are assigned. This fosters creativity in children and keeps them away from using mobile phones. They are also encouraged with rewards every week.

State Government Reduces Online Class Duration

The Karnataka government has issued guidelines to set screen time limits during online education. Now, online classes for primary grades are not permitted for more than 30 minutes.

Parents Make Unique Efforts: Fixed Time for Everyone at Home

Meenakshi Sukhwal from Jaipur says, "Our children were victims of mobile addiction. After this, we fixed a time for everyone to use mobile phones at home. We play indoor and outdoor games with the children. We encourage the children to listen to stories and read books. Now the children are happy staying away from mobile phones."

Mealtime Also Turned into a Competition

Varsha Soni from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, adopted creative methods to keep children away from mobile phones. She involved children in activities like painting, crafts, and dance, and also distanced herself from mobile phones. She kept her daughter Neeba and son Barnit away from mobiles by introducing a competitive spirit even during mealtimes.

Children Released from the Captivity of Mobile Phones

Surat. Pravesh Bhutada from a society in the Godadara area said that a few years ago, even during Navratri and Ganesh Utsav, the children of the society were busy with mobile phones at home. After this, we started interesting competitions for them. Now, other societies are also organising similar events, and children are getting involved.

Teachers' Initiative: Shobha Mishra's No Mobile Initiative

Shobha Mishra, a teacher at Shaskiya Ravishankar School in Sagar, has started a 'No Mobile' initiative. Children are kept busy with various cultural activities including drawing and painting. Various competitions are also organised to keep them engaged at home. As a result, children who used to spend a lot of time on mobile phones have distanced themselves from it.

Mobile Addiction Reduced with Creativity Tasks

Avinash Mishra, a teacher from Jaipur, said, "We engage children in sports, painting, storytelling, and group projects. This encourages children to discuss among themselves and enhances their thinking. Creative tasks are also given for home, so that children can complete them using their minds without using a mobile. These methods have proven effective, and children are now maintaining a distance from mobile phones."

Why It Is Necessary to Get Rid of Addiction

October 6, 2025: A 16-year-old teenager committed suicide in Sabang, West Bengal, due to not being given a mobile phone.

October 2, 2025: A 15-year-old teenager committed suicide in Lalbagh, Delhi, after an argument with his sister over a mobile game.

August 4, 2025: A 17-year-old student committed suicide in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, for not being given a mobile phone.

August 1, 2025: A 13-year-old teenager died in Indore after losing money in a mobile game.

Detrimental to Both Studies and Health: Experts

"Excessive screen time is detrimental to both studies and health. After playing violent games and viewing objectionable content on mobile, a child prefers to be alone. They get annoyed over small things. They get angry or try to break things when their mobile is taken away. Creative initiatives should be taken to help quit mobile addiction." - Sunita Sharma, Child Psychology Expert

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 12:25 pm

English News / Patrika Special / Childhood Trapped in Mobile Screens: Bizarre Methods Used for Freedom, Rising Tension and Depression in Children

Big News

View All

Patrika Special

Trending

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A Look at Big B’s Iconic Roles as a Policeman

Bollywood

Heavy Rain Alert: Rajasthan Sees Start of Heavy Rainfall, Hailstones Fall, but Dry Weather Expected from October 8th

Patrika Special

Doctors Say Chewing Gum for 10 Minutes Can Eliminate 100 Million Bacteria

Patrika Special

Bottled Water Side Effects: Why Bottled Water Can Be Dangerous for Your Health

Health

Navratri Special: The ancient Mahakali temple in Kawardha, a centre of faith, but also a mysterious and ancient history

धर्मनगरी का मां राजराजेश्वरी महाकाली मंदिर (फोटो सोर्स- Patrika)
Patrika Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.