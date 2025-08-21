Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Patrika Special

Daily Habits Fuel Cancer Risk: Entrepreneur's Story Highlights Stress, Burnout Link

29-year-old entrepreneur Monica Chaudhary took to Instagram to share her story of how long working hours, stress, and burnout led to a deterioration in her healthy lifestyle and ultimately, a diagnosis of stage-4 colon cancer. Research indicates that persistent stress causes hormonal imbalances and increased inflammation in the body, thereby increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and now, cancer.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Cancer (Image: AI)

Daily Bad Habits Cause of Cancer: The news about 29-year-old entrepreneur Monica Chaudhary has sparked widespread concern. In an emotional Instagram post, she detailed how her initially health-conscious lifestyle transformed into one of long working hours, stress, and burnout. The devastating diagnosis of stage-4 colon cancer completely changed her perspective on life.

Decades of research have established that chronic stress triggers chemical changes in the body, such as increased blood pressure, hormones, and inflammation, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Now, cancer has emerged as a growing concern. According to the National Cancer Registry's 2020 report, cancer cases may increase by approximately 12.5% by 2025 compared to 2020.

Monica's experience has led many to question: Can stress and burnout truly be this destructive?

What the Experts Say

Dr. Rohit Swami, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, states that while there's no direct causal link proven, numerous studies show a correlation between prolonged stress and burnout with increased cancer incidence. However, it is rarely proven that stress alone causes cancer.

Dr. Rohit Swami explained that while stress doesn't directly cause cancer, it plays a significant role. It weakens the body's immune system, increases inflammation, and promotes habits that can increase cancer risk. In short, stress isn't the sole cause, but a major contributing factor.

Prolonged stress causes hormonal imbalances and increases the secretion of cortisol and cytokines. While cortisol weakens immunity, cytokines increase inflammation and angiogenesis, promoting metastasis. The body's inherent self-repair capacity is affected. These changes can sometimes make even those in their 20s and 30s more susceptible to cancer.

Lifestyle and environmental factors are frequently increasing cancer cases in younger age groups. We are diagnosing more GI and lung cancers in people in their 20s and 30s. Obesity, tobacco and alcohol consumption, smoking, and exposure to processed foods, pollution, and radon often increase the risk.

How Burnout Increases Cancer Risk

Dr. Rohit Swami explained that burnout can disrupt sleep quality, leading to conditions like insomnia, weaken the immune system, and hinder the body's natural repair processes.

It can also promote emotional eating, leading to weight gain and obesity, both of which are cancer risk factors.

A sedentary lifestyle, often associated with work stress and burnout, reduces physical strength and impairs metabolism and the immune system. This can lead to coping mechanisms like alcohol, nicotine, or other substances, further increasing cancer risk by introducing toxins into the body and promoting chronic inflammation.

Signs to Watch For

Altered sleep cycle or persistent insomnia

Frequent palpitations or increased blood pressure

Changed blood sugar levels

Sudden weight gain

Altered bowel habits

Increased reliance on alcohol, cigarettes, or tobacco for stress relief

Preventing Office Stress and Burnout

Maintain a balanced work schedule

Provide holidays and flexible schedules

Foster open communication and a safe environment

Ensure easy access to mental health services

Reduce work-related pressure after office hours

Promote exercise and provide healthy food options

What You Can Do Personally

Establish and maintain a sleep routine in a dark, cool room; limit late-night screen exposure

Exercise at least 150 minutes per week

Include fibre-rich foods in your diet

Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol consumption

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 01:13 pm

Daily Habits Fuel Cancer Risk: Entrepreneur's Story Highlights Stress, Burnout Link
