Daily Habits Fuel Cancer Risk: Entrepreneur's Story Highlights Stress, Burnout Link

Daily Bad Habits Cause of Cancer: The news about 29-year-old entrepreneur Monica Chaudhary has sparked widespread concern. In an emotional Instagram post, she detailed how her initially health-conscious lifestyle transformed into one of long working hours, stress, and burnout. The devastating diagnosis of stage-4 colon cancer completely changed her perspective on life.
Decades of research have established that chronic stress triggers chemical changes in the body, such as increased blood pressure, hormones, and inflammation, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Now, cancer has emerged as a growing concern. According to the National Cancer Registry's 2020 report, cancer cases may increase by approximately 12.5% by 2025 compared to 2020.
Monica's experience has led many to question: Can stress and burnout truly be this destructive?
Dr. Rohit Swami, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, states that while there's no direct causal link proven, numerous studies show a correlation between prolonged stress and burnout with increased cancer incidence. However, it is rarely proven that stress alone causes cancer.
Dr. Rohit Swami explained that while stress doesn't directly cause cancer, it plays a significant role. It weakens the body's immune system, increases inflammation, and promotes habits that can increase cancer risk. In short, stress isn't the sole cause, but a major contributing factor.
Prolonged stress causes hormonal imbalances and increases the secretion of cortisol and cytokines. While cortisol weakens immunity, cytokines increase inflammation and angiogenesis, promoting metastasis. The body's inherent self-repair capacity is affected. These changes can sometimes make even those in their 20s and 30s more susceptible to cancer.
Lifestyle and environmental factors are frequently increasing cancer cases in younger age groups. We are diagnosing more GI and lung cancers in people in their 20s and 30s. Obesity, tobacco and alcohol consumption, smoking, and exposure to processed foods, pollution, and radon often increase the risk.
Dr. Rohit Swami explained that burnout can disrupt sleep quality, leading to conditions like insomnia, weaken the immune system, and hinder the body's natural repair processes.
It can also promote emotional eating, leading to weight gain and obesity, both of which are cancer risk factors.
A sedentary lifestyle, often associated with work stress and burnout, reduces physical strength and impairs metabolism and the immune system. This can lead to coping mechanisms like alcohol, nicotine, or other substances, further increasing cancer risk by introducing toxins into the body and promoting chronic inflammation.
– Altered sleep cycle or persistent insomnia
– Frequent palpitations or increased blood pressure
– Changed blood sugar levels
– Sudden weight gain
– Altered bowel habits
– Increased reliance on alcohol, cigarettes, or tobacco for stress relief
– Maintain a balanced work schedule
– Provide holidays and flexible schedules
– Foster open communication and a safe environment
– Ensure easy access to mental health services
– Reduce work-related pressure after office hours
– Promote exercise and provide healthy food options
– Establish and maintain a sleep routine in a dark, cool room; limit late-night screen exposure
– Exercise at least 150 minutes per week
– Include fibre-rich foods in your diet
– Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol consumption