From Serenity to Spectacle: How Diwali’s Soul Changed Over Time

Employees who performed exceptionally well in the princely estates were honoured in the Diwali court. Historian Dr. Raghvendra Singh Manohar has written that on Diwali, the then Maharana of Mewar would hold a court in Nagina Badi. There, attending chieftains and others were presented with sugarcane coated in black gum. Jaipur had a royal Diwali court. During Lakshmi Puja in Chandramahal, the king and queen would perform the ritual of 'dhrit kreeda', or gambling. In Jodhpur, a grand feast was hosted by the Maharaja on Diwali.