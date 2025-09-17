Highest Concentration of Gen Z found in Five Indian States

Gen Z Population In India: The 'angry avatar' of the Gen Z generation was seen in Nepal. Many called it a revolution, while others considered the burning of their own country's parliament a reckless act. However, many Nepali Gen Z individuals expressed shame and even wept over their actions, according to media reports. Nepali Gen Z figures have now been released. Did you know that India has the largest Gen Z population in the world? This article also highlights the states with the highest concentration of Gen Z individuals and explores their lifestyle choices based on a recent survey.