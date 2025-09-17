Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Highest Concentration of Gen Z found in Five Indian States

A recent data release reveals the distribution of India's Gen Z population in 2025. Let's explore some interesting facts about Generation Z.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

UK scholarship for UP Students
Gen Z (Image: AI)

Gen Z Population In India: The 'angry avatar' of the Gen Z generation was seen in Nepal. Many called it a revolution, while others considered the burning of their own country's parliament a reckless act. However, many Nepali Gen Z individuals expressed shame and even wept over their actions, according to media reports. Nepali Gen Z figures have now been released. Did you know that India has the largest Gen Z population in the world? This article also highlights the states with the highest concentration of Gen Z individuals and explores their lifestyle choices based on a recent survey.

Gen Z Population In India 2025

India's Gen Z population is approximately 374 million. In September, India In Pixels released data on India's Gen Z population. According to this data, Bihar has the highest concentration, while Kerala has the lowest. Rajasthan ranks fifth in terms of Gen Z population.

List of States with the Highest Gen Z Population

  • Bihar: 32.7%
  • Jammu- Kashmir: 30.8%
  • Jharkhand: 30.7%
  • Uttar Pradesh: 30%
  • Rajasthan: 29.2%

Countries with the Highest Gen Z Population

  • India: 374 Million
  • China: 246 Million
  • Indonesia: 69 Million
  • US: 66 Million
  • Pakistan: Yet to know

Considering the Gen Z population by country, India has the highest number at 374 million. China is second, with a Gen Z population of 246 million. Pakistan is fifth, although the exact Gen Z population figure is unclear.

Leadership Positions Not a Primary Goal

Deloitte released a survey report on Gen Z and Millennials, highlighting aspects of their lives. According to the survey, Gen Z is focusing on work/life balance. Only 6% primarily aim for leadership positions.

Gen Z Experiences Economic Insecurity

The survey also revealed that a lack of financial security negatively impacts the positive outlook of Generation Z and Millennials. Economic insecurity has increased since last year, with nearly half of Gen Z (48%) and Millennials (46%) reporting feeling financially insecure.

Gen Z is considered the future. Experts are also expressing concern about their work-life balance. Individuals born between 1997 and 2012 are referred to as Generation Z or Gen Z. Children born from 2025 onwards will be called the Beta Generation.

