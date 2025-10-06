Heavy Rain Alert: Rajasthan Sees Start of Heavy Rainfall, Hailstones Fall, but Dry Weather Expected from October 8th

Jaipur. The weather in Rajasthan has once again taken a turn. Due to the effect of an active Western Disturbance, it started raining in most parts of the state from this morning. Heavy rain with thunder was recorded in the capital Jaipur and many districts since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall occurred in some parts of Bikaner, Kota, and Udaipur divisions in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 100 mm was recorded in Bhensrodgarh of Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, while 67 mm of rain was recorded in Rawatsar and Hanumangarh in western Rajasthan. Reports of hailstorms have also come in from some places in Rajasthan, including Hanumangarh.