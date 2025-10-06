Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Heavy Rain Alert: Rajasthan Sees Start of Heavy Rainfall, Hailstones Fall, but Dry Weather Expected from October 8th

Impact of Western Disturbance in Rajasthan, heavy rain begins in many districts including Jaipur. Torrential downpour across the state today with thunderstorms and strong winds.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Rajasthan Weather (Image: X)

Jaipur. The weather in Rajasthan has once again taken a turn. Due to the effect of an active Western Disturbance, it started raining in most parts of the state from this morning. Heavy rain with thunder was recorded in the capital Jaipur and many districts since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall occurred in some parts of Bikaner, Kota, and Udaipur divisions in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 100 mm was recorded in Bhensrodgarh of Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, while 67 mm of rain was recorded in Rawatsar and Hanumangarh in western Rajasthan. Reports of hailstorms have also come in from some places in Rajasthan, including Hanumangarh.

Experts say that today, October 6, the Western Disturbance will have the most significant impact on most parts of the state. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur divisions, accompanied by strong winds (30 to 40 kilometers per hour). Hailstorms are also forecast in some areas of Shekhawati, Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Bharatpur.

The department stated that the effect of the rain will start decreasing from October 7, although activities will continue in some parts. From October 8 onwards, the weather is expected to be dry in most areas, with a drop in temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

