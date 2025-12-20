20 December 2025,

Saturday

Howrah Bridge Survived Japanese Bombing: How Kolkata Was Saved Despite Two Years of Attacks

On 20 December 1942, Japanese army bombers heavily bombed the city of Calcutta (now Kolkata). Hundreds of lives were lost. Many buildings were damaged, but how did the Howrah Bridge survive? Read the special report.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

image

Swatantra Mishra

Dec 20, 2025

Howrah Bridge (Photo: IANS)

Howrah Bridge Bombed by Japani Army: On this day, December 20, 1942, the Imperial Japanese Army Air Force seemed determined to devastate the city of Calcutta (now Kolkata). Japanese soldiers continued their nefarious intentions for two years to bring down the Howrah Bridge. But despite all this, the Howrah Bridge still stands firm in its place today. Read here how our bridge was saved?

Why was Calcutta a Target for the Japanese Air Force?

In 1942, the entire world was engulfed in World War II. As part of the British Empire during World War II, India was also involved in the war as an ally of Britain. America also stood with Britain in this war.

India Used as an Air Supply Route in the War

During World War II, India was being used as a major air supply route, which was utilised for American military operations. American forces were flying over the Himalayas in India, and for this reason, it was known as 'Flying Over the Hump'.

Aid Could Only Be Sent to Allies Through India

However, flying over the Hump was extremely dangerous. Several American aircraft crashed during this mission. Despite all this, it was the only way for the Allied forces to send supplies to aid China in the war against Japan, and it also made it possible to avoid Japanese-occupied Burma. In early 1942, Japan's advance in Southeast Asia slowed down at the borders of India. The eastern Indian state of Calcutta, due to its proximity to China and Burma, remained a crucial centre for military operations.

Why Was Calcutta's Electricity Cut Off?

By May 1942, the Japanese had captured Burma after defeating British and Chinese ground troops, and now they felt Calcutta was within their reach. British officials were also aware of this. This is why, to make it difficult for bomber pilots to accurately target their objectives, the city was plunged into darkness from sunset to sunrise. A curfew was imposed across the city. The city's electricity was cut off as soon as evening fell. Additionally, Kolkata's buildings were painted black.

Why Did the Japanese Army Not Attack Calcutta During the Day?

The Japanese army knew that the British and Indian armies in India would not only easily thwart their daytime attacks but would also give a fitting reply. This is why the Japanese army attacked at night in India, under the cover of darkness. However, within a few months, the British and Indian armies left no stone unturned in thwarting Japan's night-time attacks and giving a suitable response.

After a Few Months of Peace, Japan Attacked Again

There was peace in the city of Calcutta for a few months, and the threat of invasion seemed to have receded, but on the night of December 20, 1942, the Japanese army once again made its presence felt. On December 20, 1942, bombers of the Japanese Imperial Army Air Force heavily bombed the city, causing significant damage to many buildings. Japan's objective was also to destroy the Howrah Bridge, but due to the darkness in the city at night, the bombs fell on hotels located away from the bridge or elsewhere. However, the Japanese army continued its efforts for two years.

Britain Had Deployed an Excellent Air Defence System in Calcutta

The British government had deployed an excellent air defence system in Calcutta. It was capable of responding effectively to any daytime attack. Japanese fighter pilots respected this strength. This is why the Japanese army only carried out air attacks at night and also ensured that they flew at a considerable altitude in the skies over Calcutta. The British military officials were astonished by the skillful night attacks of the Japanese army, but the British responded brilliantly thereafter.

British Army Shot Down a Large Number of Japanese Aircraft

British Air Force bomber pilots destroyed a large formation of Japanese fighter aircraft. These attacks also destroyed the Japanese flying boat base, ending Japan's ability to carry out long-range air attacks.

Britain Deployed Radar-Equipped Fighter Aircraft in India

By 1943, Britain further strengthened its air defences by sending radar-guided night fighter aircraft to India. Subsequently, the British Air Force, using Spitfire aircraft, succeeded in destroying several of Japan's Mitsubishi Ki-21 and Mitsubishi Ki-46 aircraft. On the other hand, this initiative by Britain helped save many architectural marvels of Calcutta. The Howrah Bridge was one of them. However, the Japanese attack in 1943 caused heavy damage to property and loss of life at Calcutta's Kidderpore Port (now Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port). Hundreds of people were killed in this attack, and many ships and warehouses were destroyed.

Finally, the Japanese Army Had to Accept Defeat

Japanese air bombing over Calcutta continued intermittently until 1944, but due to the acumen of British and Indian military officials, Calcutta and the Howrah Bridge were saved. After repeated failures, Japan deployed its fighter aircraft to other locations.

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 01:34 pm

English News / Patrika Special / Howrah Bridge Survived Japanese Bombing: How Kolkata Was Saved Despite Two Years of Attacks

