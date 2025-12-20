Howrah Bridge Survived Japanese Bombing: How Kolkata Was Saved Despite Two Years of Attacks

There was peace in the city of Calcutta for a few months, and the threat of invasion seemed to have receded, but on the night of December 20, 1942, the Japanese army once again made its presence felt. On December 20, 1942, bombers of the Japanese Imperial Army Air Force heavily bombed the city, causing significant damage to many buildings. Japan's objective was also to destroy the Howrah Bridge, but due to the darkness in the city at night, the bombs fell on hotels located away from the bridge or elsewhere. However, the Japanese army continued its efforts for two years.