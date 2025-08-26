India to Commission Two New Warships, Set to Boost Naval Power

INS Himgiri weighs 6,670 tonnes and is 149 metres long. It was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata. Its construction began in 2020, and it was delivered in July 2025. Also built under Project 17A, it is equipped with advanced technology to reduce radar and infrared signatures, making it nearly impervious to enemies. This warship can also travel at speeds exceeding 28 knots. It will also be armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Barak-8, a 76 mm main gun, a close-in weapon system, and anti-submarine weapons. It will also feature aviation facilities. This warship is also Made in India, with 75% indigenous content.