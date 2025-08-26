Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

India to Commission Two New Warships, Set to Boost Naval Power

The Indian Navy is set to receive a significant boost in its capabilities with the induction of two new warships. Both warships are indigenously built under the 'Make in India' initiative and are equipped with advanced technology.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Indian Navy (AI Image-Gemini)

The Indian Navy is continuously strengthening its capabilities. Today, the Indian Navy is set to receive two new warships. INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri will be commissioned into the Indian Navy today. Both warships are built under Project 17A. INS Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, while INS Udaygiri was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

Key Features of INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri

INS Udaygiri weighs approximately 6700 tonnes and is 149 metres long. It is equipped with advanced technology to reduce radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures, protecting it from enemy sensors. It has a diesel and gas-powered system and can travel at speeds exceeding 28 knots, providing a range of 5,500 nautical miles. Notably, this warship will be armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Barak-8, a 76 mm main gun, a close-in weapon system, and anti-submarine weapons. INS Udaygiri is a Made in India warship, with 75% indigenous content.

INS Himgiri weighs 6,670 tonnes and is 149 metres long. It was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata. Its construction began in 2020, and it was delivered in July 2025. Also built under Project 17A, it is equipped with advanced technology to reduce radar and infrared signatures, making it nearly impervious to enemies. This warship can also travel at speeds exceeding 28 knots. It will also be armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Barak-8, a 76 mm main gun, a close-in weapon system, and anti-submarine weapons. It will also feature aviation facilities. This warship is also Made in India, with 75% indigenous content.

Strategic Importance

Both frigates are capable of anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare, benefiting India in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The commissioning of these two warships will enhance the security of India's trade routes and increase its regional influence. The navy will also receive four more new warships in the coming years.

Strength of the Indian Navy

Currently, the Indian Navy has a total of 20 submarines, including two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, one nuclear-powered attack submarine, and 17 traditional diesel-electric attack submarines. It also possesses 13 destroyers, 15 frigates, 18 corvettes, one transport dock, four tank landing ships, eight landing craft utility, one mine countermeasures ship, and 30 patrol vessels. Currently, 50 ships are under construction. The Indian Navy aims to have at least 175 ships in its fleet by 2035. Currently, the Indian Navy has over 135 warships in active service, and two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 03:47 pm

India to Commission Two New Warships, Set to Boost Naval Power
