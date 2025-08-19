Indian Railways to Impose Heavy Penalty for Excess Luggage at Stations

Following the elimination of various passenger quotas, including that for senior citizens, on Indian Railways train tickets, the railway is now preparing to curb the weight of passenger luggage. Any passenger arriving at a station with luggage exceeding the stipulated weight or size limit will face a hefty fine. This order has been issued by the North Central Railway.
The railway has decided to check the weight and size of passengers' bags before they proceed to the platform. This means that passengers travelling by train will face restrictions similar to those at airports. A fine will be levied for exceeding the prescribed limit. This system will be initially implemented at Prayagraj Junction of the North Central Railway, which has been designated a model station.
Previously, the railway had a free baggage limit based on the class of travel. For example, 70 kg in First AC, 50 kg in Second AC, 40 kg in Third AC and Sleeper class, and 35 kg in general coaches were allowed without any fee. For luggage exceeding this limit, a parcel or extra charge system was in place. However, in most cases, the rules were not strictly enforced. The system of weighing bags at stations was largely nominal, and checking was infrequent. This led to passenger carelessness.
The railway has now decided to strictly enforce these rules. Passengers will be required to have their bags weighed and sized before proceeding to the platform. If a passenger's luggage exceeds the prescribed limit, they will not only incur additional charges but also a penalty. This charge could be up to 1.5 times the standard luggage rate.
According to railway officials, this system will be implemented at major stations including Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, Mirzapur, Tundla, Etawah, and Govindpuri. Electronic weighing machines will be installed at the entry and exit points of these stations.
According to the Prayagraj division of NCR, this system will be implemented at Prayagraj Junction from December 2026. The station is undergoing development under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of approximately ₹960 crore. The station will be equipped with disability-friendly facilities, modern amenities, and green building standards.
Officials say this move will offer several advantages. Firstly, it will alleviate overcrowding and disorder during travel. The problem of large bags obstructing pathways on platforms and in coaches will be reduced. Secondly, security will be enhanced as all passenger luggage will be recorded.
Passengers with excess luggage must book their parcels in advance. The size of the luggage will also be considered. If a bag is overweight but so large as to occupy excessive space on the coach or platform, a penalty will apply.