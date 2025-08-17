Madhya Pradesh's Elderly Man Halts Rahul Gandhi's Convoy

Who is Karuna Prasad Mishra? Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, commenced his ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ in Bihar on Sunday. He departed from his Delhi residence for Patna in the morning. During this time, a staunch supporter gestured to meet him. Upon seeing the elderly man, Rahul Gandhi stopped his convoy, called him over, and spoke with him. This elderly man is none other than Karuna Prasad Mishra, a resident of Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh.
Speaking to ANI, Karuna Prasad Mishra, a resident of Sidhi district, said, “My name is Karuna Prasad Mishra. I am a voter of Churhat Vidhan Sabha, Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh. I have an old relationship with Rahul Gandhi. An Indian youth undertook a unique journey across India, unparalleled since Mahatma Gandhi. Therefore, my morality dictates that we should also guide him.”
Karuna Prasad Mishra is 91 years old. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he had mentioned, “I am used to long marches. In 1935-36, I walked from Jabalpur to Allahabad with Mahatma Gandhi. I was also with Nehruji and Vinoba Bhave. I am used to walking.” He made these remarks in 2022 while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Speaking to the media about undertaking such a long march, Karuna Prasad Mishra said, “I am used to it. In 1943-44, I walked from Jabalpur to Allahabad with Mahatma Gandhi. I was also with Nehruji and Vinoba Bhave. I am used to walking.” He added, “Don’t worry about me at all.”
A resident of Madwa village in Churhat Vidhan Sabha, Karuna Prasad Mishra has family ties with the late former Chief Minister Arjun Singh. He was considered close to the former CM. Even now, Digvijay Singh treats him with the respect of a son-in-law. He was also on stage with Indira Gandhi during the inauguration of a power plant in Singrauli. At that time, the Union Energy Minister was Basant Shah and the MP Energy Minister was Kamaleshwar Prasad.