Madhya Pradesh's Elderly Man Halts Rahul Gandhi's Convoy

Who is Karuna Prasad Mishra? Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, commenced his ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ in Bihar on Sunday. He departed from his Delhi residence for Patna in the morning. During this time, a staunch supporter gestured to meet him. Upon seeing the elderly man, Rahul Gandhi stopped his convoy, called him over, and spoke with him. This elderly man is none other than Karuna Prasad Mishra, a resident of Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh.