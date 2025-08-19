Manika Vishwakarma: Small-Town Rajasthan Girl to Represent India at Miss Universe 2025

Jaipur. When Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on 18 August 2025, amidst the colourful lights of the stage in Jaipur, it wasn't just a title; it marked the beginning of a remarkable journey for a girl from a small town. This unassuming girl from Sri Ganganagar achieved a feat many only dream of, through extraordinary determination.
Manika's story doesn't begin with glitz and glamour. Her journey started like many girls from small towns across India – with hopeful eyes and steps navigating societal boundaries. But her dreams had a unique quality: she never let these boundaries deter her.
Manika moved from Rajasthan to Delhi for her education, but this journey was not merely geographical; it was a path of self-discovery filled with confidence-building, education, and social service. While studying Political Science and Economics at Delhi University, Manika proved herself to be not only an excellent student but also a social worker and artist.
Manika's life isn't confined to glamour. To raise awareness about mental health, she launched a platform called 'NeuroNova'. This platform works towards understanding and accepting neurodivergent individuals, such as those with ADHD or autism, within society. Manika believes these conditions are not "disorders" but unique ways of thinking and understanding.
This perspective isn't limited to her social work; it reflects in her thoughts and actions. Whether it's classical dance, discipline as an NCC cadet, or her creativity as an artist – Manika has presented herself as a complete individual in every aspect.
Representing India at BIMSTEC Sewocon, she shared her views on foreign policy and social issues. This perspective has made her an inspiration among young people. The accolades she received from the Lalit Kala Akademi and JJ School of Arts are a testament to her art and dedication.
A pivotal moment in her journey came when Manika won the Miss Universe Rajasthan title. Standing on that stage, she represented her state's culture, strength, and beauty. The same day she relinquished her crown, she auditioned for Miss Universe India. This wasn't coincidence; it was destiny.
When Manika won the crown at the Miss Universe India finale, beating 48 contestants, not just her family or state, but the entire nation celebrated. As she walked the ramp to songs like "Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam...", it was more than a performance; it was a message that dreams know no bounds.
Manika Vishwakarma will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe competition, to be held in Thailand on 21 November 2025. This is a historic opportunity not only for her but also for millions of girls in India – a demonstration that beauty is not just skin deep, but shines through thoughts and intentions.
On social media, after her victory, she wrote – "Closing one chapter and beginning another on the same day is not coincidence, but destiny. It's a sign that there's no need to stop for growth." This single line encapsulates Manika's entire journey – never stopping, never pausing, just moving forward. This is the inspiration that propelled Manika Vishwakarma to become Miss Universe India.