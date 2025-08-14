Modi Government Offers Rs 25 Lakh for House Construction; Joint Applications Allowed

Under the new arrangement, a government employee will receive the House Building Advance only once during their service. The maximum limit for the construction/purchase of a new house or flat is set at 34 months' basic pay or ₹25 lakh, whichever is lower. For house expansion, this limit is ₹10 lakh. If both spouses are government employees, they can each avail the maximum advance amount in their respective names. The basic pay will include Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) and family pension, potentially increasing eligibility and the advance amount.