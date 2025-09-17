PM Modi's 75th Birthday: India Celebrates, Reflects on Landmark Agreements During His Tenure

Today is the 75th birthday of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. As is customary, his birthday is being celebrated with great enthusiasm by his admirers and BJP workers across the nation. Even at this stage of his life, PM Modi remains highly active. He has been in power continuously since becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, and assumed the office of Prime Minister of India for the first time in 2014. He is currently serving his third term as Prime Minister. During his tenure, PM Modi has significantly advanced the nation, making several crucial decisions, including those impacting India's foreign policy, which have substantially strengthened India's international relations. His foreign policy is lauded by experts worldwide.