PM Modi's 75th Birthday: India Celebrates, Reflects on Landmark Agreements During His Tenure

Today marks the 75th birthday of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. Eleven years have passed since he assumed the office of Prime Minister, and during this period, his foreign policy has facilitated significant agreements between India and numerous other countries, resulting in accelerated national development. Let's know in detail.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Today is the 75th birthday of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. As is customary, his birthday is being celebrated with great enthusiasm by his admirers and BJP workers across the nation. Even at this stage of his life, PM Modi remains highly active. He has been in power continuously since becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, and assumed the office of Prime Minister of India for the first time in 2014. He is currently serving his third term as Prime Minister. During his tenure, PM Modi has significantly advanced the nation, making several crucial decisions, including those impacting India's foreign policy, which have substantially strengthened India's international relations. His foreign policy is lauded by experts worldwide.

Significant Agreements with Several Nations

Since 2014, during PM Modi's tenure as Prime Minister, India has signed numerous important agreements with various countries. Let's examine some of them.

◙ Russia

During PM Modi's tenure, India and Russia concluded a deal for the S-400 air defence system, which recently played a crucial role against Pakistan. Furthermore, significant agreements have been reached between the two nations in the oil, energy, trade, and nuclear sectors. PM Modi's tenure has also witnessed several key defence agreements between India and Russia, encompassing various lethal missiles, fighter jet parts, and advanced weaponry. These agreements have further solidified the friendship between India and Russia.

◙ France

The Rafale fighter deal, of significant importance to the Indian Air Force, was concluded during PM Modi's tenure. The Rafale played a crucial role against Pakistan. Other important agreements between India and France during this period include the Air India-Airbus agreement, defence and civil aviation agreements, sustainable development and smart city agreements, nuclear energy and climate agreements. These have significantly strengthened Indo-French relations.

◙ United States

Several significant agreements were also reached between India and the United States during PM Modi's tenure. These include the clean energy and fair economy agreements under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, trade deals (pre-Trump administration), agreements related to the environment, digital trade, and supply chains, a logistics exchange memorandum of agreement, defence agreements, the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology agreement, energy agreements, and agreements involving Air India and Boeing. These agreements have had a positive impact on bilateral relations.

◙ Australia

Significant agreements have also been reached between India and Australia during PM Modi's tenure. These include the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, migration and mobility agreements, defence and technology agreements, and trade deals.

◙ Mauritius

Several important agreements were also concluded between India and Mauritius during PM Modi's tenure. The India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement is particularly significant, strengthening ties between the two nations with an emphasis on trade, agriculture, tourism, and the digital economy.

◙ United Arab Emirates

During PM Modi's tenure, key agreements between India and the UAE include the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and bilateral investment and trade agreements. These have significantly strengthened relations between the two countries.

◙ United Kingdom

Among the agreements between India and the UK during PM Modi's tenure, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is the most significant. This agreement will promote tariff-free trade, increasing bilateral trade and benefiting both nations while strengthening bilateral relations.

◙ Other Countries

Besides the aforementioned countries, during PM Modi's tenure, India has also signed significant agreements with Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bhutan, Chile, Greece, Egypt, Poland, Taiwan, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, Ghana, and several other nations.

