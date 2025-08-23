Pompeii and Herculaneum: 16,000 Petrified, Cities Rebuilt After Vesuvius Eruption

Mount Vesuvius Eruption: On 24 August, 79 AD, Mount Vesuvius in Italy erupted, spewing boiling lava and gas that engulfed two cities. Two thriving cities were completely destroyed. Besides these two cities, the surrounding villages and towns suffered significant devastation. It is said that these two ancient cities remained buried under volcanic ash for 1600 years.
Disaster of Mount Vesuvius: Mount Vesuvius, a volcano in the Bay of Naples, Italy, erupted, and hot lava and poisonous gas rapidly spread through Pompeii and Herculaneum. The resulting intense heat melted humans, animals, and vegetation, which then solidified into a stone-like substance as the temperature cooled. These two ancient Italian cities were obliterated.
16,000 people killed after the Mount Vesuvius eruption: The eruption's lava and poisonous gases caused a drastic rise in temperature and a significant drop in oxygen levels in both cities. This resulted in the deaths of approximately 16,000 people, primarily from suffocation and cerebral haemorrhage.
Excavations at the sites of the destroyed cities, beginning in the mid-18th century, yielded numerous artifacts providing insights into ancient Roman civilisation. These excavations marked the rise of modern archaeological science. Evidence included heavy fabrics, fresh autumn fruits and vegetables, and jars of wine. While 24 August is widely accepted as the date, post-excavation scholarship suggests the event may have occurred in October or November.
Discoveries also revealed the vitrification of a human brain. The remains were first found in the 1960s within a building called the College of the Augustales. The individual was a devotee of Emperor Augustus and died in 14 AD. Research indicates he was a patron of the college. His remains were re-examined in 2018.
Mount Vesuvius last eruption: Mount Vesuvius last erupted in 1944. The area has enjoyed eight decades of peace, and life is returning to both cities. UNESCO has declared the area a World Heritage Site.