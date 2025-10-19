Poverty in India: Those spending ₹65 daily in cities and ₹55 in villages are not poor, what are the 12 parameters for determining poverty?

Last week, economists from the RBI's Department of Economic and Policy Research published a research paper in which they 'updated' the Rangarajan line for 20 major states of India using the government's Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2022-23. The results showed that the largest decline in poverty levels between 2011-12 and 2022-23 was recorded in Odisha and Bihar. In both these states, the proportion of the population living below the updated version of the Rangarajan poverty line fell by approximately 40 percentage points.