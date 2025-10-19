Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Poverty in India: Those spending ₹65 daily in cities and ₹55 in villages are not poor, what are the 12 parameters for determining poverty?

The Rangarajan Committee submitted its report in June 2014, estimating the national poverty line at ₹1,407 per capita per month for urban areas and ₹972 for rural areas, based on monthly per capita expenditure. In this regard, poverty in Odisha and Bihar has seen a decline over the past decade.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

Poverty (Image: IANS)

Poverty in India: A committee formed under the supervision of former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan had stated in its 2014 report that anyone spending more than ₹47 per day in urban areas and ₹32 per day in rural areas is not 'poor'. This report had caused quite a stir at the time.

Based on this report, the number of poor people in the country was then estimated to be 29.5 percent of the total population. However, no poverty line has been prepared since the Rangarajan committee's report.

Poverty Line Improved in Odisha and Bihar

Last week, economists from the RBI's Department of Economic and Policy Research published a research paper in which they 'updated' the Rangarajan line for 20 major states of India using the government's Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2022-23. The results showed that the largest decline in poverty levels between 2011-12 and 2022-23 was recorded in Odisha and Bihar. In both these states, the proportion of the population living below the updated version of the Rangarajan poverty line fell by approximately 40 percentage points.

Poverty Reduced in Urban Areas of Bihar and Rural Areas of Odisha

According to a report in The Indian Express, poverty in rural areas of Odisha decreased from 47.8 percent in 2011-12 to 8.6 percent in 2022-23. This is the largest decline in any state in India. In urban areas, Bihar saw the biggest decline. 9.1 percent of the population in Bihar is below the updated poverty line. This is a decrease from 50.8 percent in 2011-12, according to the Rangarajan committee's estimates.

Poverty Reduction Slowest in Kerala and Himachal

On the other hand, the decline in the percentage of the population below the poverty line was slowest in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. However, poverty levels are lowest in both states. In 2022-23, the percentage of the rural population below the poverty line updated by RBI staff was 1.4 percent in Kerala, a decrease of 590 basis points (bps) from 7.3 percent in 2011-12. In urban areas, Himachal Pradesh saw the least decline.

Himachal's Villages are Most Prosperous

According to the report published in The Indian Express, Himachal Pradesh had the lowest rural poverty (0.4 percent) in 2022-23, while Chhattisgarh had the highest (25.1 percent). In urban areas, Tamil Nadu had the lowest poverty (1.9 percent) and Chhattisgarh had the highest (13.3 percent).

Definition of Poverty Changed, Who are the New Poor?

In January of the current year, the State Bank of India Research had estimated using 2023-24 HCES data that poverty would be 4.86 percent in rural areas and 4.09 percent in urban areas. These estimates were based on an inflation-adjusted 2023-24 poverty line of ₹1,632 for rural areas and ₹1,944 for urban areas.



























State2022-23 (₹/month)2011-12 (₹/month)
Delhi2,5771,492
Haryana2,0831,128
Punjab2,0481,127



























State2022-23 (₹/month)2011-12 (₹/month)
Maharashtra2,7911,560
Haryana2,6961,528
Gujarat2,6641,507



























State2022-23 (₹/month)2011-12 (₹/month)
Jharkhand1,621904
Odisha1,608876
Chhattisgarh1,586912



























State2022-23 (₹/month)2011-12 (₹/month)
Bihar2,2771,229
Odisha2,1821,205
Chhattisgarh2,1491,230

Poverty is Measured on These 12 Parameters

Based on the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), Indian MPI considers poverty based on health, education, and living standards. These are represented by 12 indicators: nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, housing, electricity, assets, and bank accounts. The global MPI does not consider maternal health and bank accounts when measuring poverty.

Around 25 Crore People Freed from Multidimensional Poverty

In January 2024, the government stated that 24.82 crore people have been freed from multidimensional poverty in the last nine years, and multidimensional poverty has decreased from 29.17 percent in 2013-14 to 11.28 percent in 2022-23. According to the World Bank, on the international poverty line of $4.2 per day for lower-middle-income countries, India's poverty ratio would be 23.9 percent in 2022.

