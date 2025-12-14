Raj Kapoor Birthday: Dev Anand’s discovery Zeenat Aman was stolen by the blue-eyed boy, who was none other than showman Raj Kapoor

Dev Anand wrote in his book 'Romancing With Life' that Zeenat fell in love with Raj Kapoor during the filming of 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna'. In an interview given decades ago, Dev Anand also said, "I had thrown a party to celebrate the success of the film Hare Rama, Hare Krishna. At that party, Zeenat, who was my discovery, was stolen away from me by the blue-eyed boy." More than five decades after Dev Saheb's claim, Zeenat broke her silence and spoke about her relationship with Raj Kapoor himself, saying, "He was passionate about his work, and I was passionate about mine."