Rajasthan Assembly Passes Bill to Establish RIMS on AIIMS Model, Shutting Down RUHS

The Chief Secretary of Rajasthan has been appointed as the Chairperson of the RIMS Governing Council. Experts from prestigious institutions like AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, and IIM will be included in the governing body. A selection committee will be formed for the appointment of the Director, and a finance officer will also be appointed. According to the bill, the state government can declare any affiliated college a government college, and all related assets, such as land, buildings, and laboratories, will be under government control.