Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Deputy CM Diya Kumari made a significant announcement during the budget speech regarding an increase in pension amounts. This will greatly benefit senior citizens, the disabled, farmers, and widows.
Pension Amount Increased While presenting the budget in the assembly, Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced an increase in pension amounts. She stated that from the coming year, the pension amount for low-income senior citizens, single women, widows, and small and marginal farmers will be increased from ₹1,150 to ₹1,250 per month.
Child Care Centres in 10 Districts Furthermore, Diya Kumari announced a reduction in the cost of availing housing schemes for women and the disabled from the underprivileged sections of the state to ₹3250 per housing unit. She also announced the establishment of childcare institutes in 10 districts.
90 Lakh Beneficiaries in the State At the launch of the social security pension scheme in Rajasthan, the pension amount was ₹500 per month. In 2019, the pension amount was increased to ₹750 per month. In 2023, a 15% annual increase was implemented, raising it to ₹1000 per month. This has now been further increased to ₹1250 per month by the Bhajanlal government. The scheme has over 90 lakh beneficiaries in the state.