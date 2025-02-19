Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Deputy CM Diya Kumari made a significant announcement during the budget speech regarding an increase in pension amounts. This will greatly benefit senior citizens, the disabled, farmers, and widows. Pension Amount Increased While presenting the budget in the assembly, Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced an increase in pension amounts. She stated that from the coming year, the pension amount for low-income senior citizens, single women, widows, and small and marginal farmers will be increased from ₹1,150 to ₹1,250 per month.

Child Care Centres in 10 Districts Furthermore, Diya Kumari announced a reduction in the cost of availing housing schemes for women and the disabled from the underprivileged sections of the state to ₹3250 per housing unit. She also announced the establishment of childcare institutes in 10 districts.