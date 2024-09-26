scriptEx-CM’s rival BJP gives gangster’s wife a ticket, says – I will win | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Ex-CM’s rival BJP gives gangster’s wife a ticket, says – I will win

Haryana Politics: BJP has made Manju Hooda, the wife of gangster Rajesh Hooda, a candidate against former CM Bhupendra Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat.

Chandigarh HaryanaSep 26, 2024 / 02:21 am

Patrika Desk

Haryana Assembly Elections are around the corner, and all parties are putting in their best efforts to win. In this regard, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Manju Hooda, the wife of gangster Rajesh Hooda, against former CM Bhupendra Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. After getting the ticket, Manju also thanked the BJP leadership and claimed that she has the public’s blessings and will win her seat.

Bhupendra Hooda is the sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

It’s worth noting that Congress leader and former CM Bhupendra Hooda is the sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Hooda was the CM of Haryana from 2009 to 2014. On the other hand, Manju Hooda, who is contesting against him, was elected as the chairperson of the Rohatok district council in 2022. After becoming the chairperson, Manju joined the BJP. Now, after getting the ticket from the BJP, Manju Hooda says that she has her hard work, belief, and public support with her. She doesn’t have any political background, but her hard work is with her.

Gangster Rajesh Hooda has cases registered against him in several states

Manju Hooda’s husband Rajesh Hooda has more than a dozen cases registered against him in Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and looting. Manju Hooda says that she entered politics at the behest of her husband. She doesn’t have any political background, but her hard work is with her. She believes that politics should be clean, and there should be harmony among people. If not, we will be left behind. My husband has never done any personal harm to anyone or caused any loss. I know I will win.

