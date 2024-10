BJP workers performed Shramdaan and Gauseva

BJP leader Ratan Deep Gurjar led the service program on Satish Poonia’s birthday in Nivai. Workers distributed fruits to patients in the hospital, served ailing cows in the cowshed, and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Oct 25, 2024

On Thursday, the birthday of BJP’s former state president Satish Poonia, senior BJP leader Ratan Deep Gurjar led several service programs in Nivai. On the birthday of Satish Poonia, the person in charge of Haryana state, BJP workers reached the community health center and distributed fruits to the admitted patients.

Later, they reached the cowshed and served ailing and injured cows, providing them with free medicines. At the cowshed, BJP workers performed Shramdaan and fed the cows green fodder and jaggery. During this, BJP workers also collectively recited Hanuman Chalisa. Rakesh Jain, Umarshankar Pareek, Manoj Patni, Sawaiman Gurjar, Badri Vijay, Umesh Pareek, Murli Sharma, Makhan Paridwal, Ramnivas Chaudhary, and many other workers attended the program.