BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

Rajasthan By-election 2024: Rajora said that many times there is a hope of getting a ticket, but when the ticket is not available, there is a little anger, but…

JaipurOct 23, 2024 / 10:08 am

Patrika Desk

Madan Rathore
BJP state president Madan Rajora has claimed that there is no discontent in the party. Everyone is united. BJP will win all seven seats. Regarding rebellion, Rajora said that many times there is a hope of getting a ticket, but when the ticket is not available, there is a little disappointment and anger, but when it comes to strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone becomes united.
Rajora told reporters on Tuesday that he is saying with full responsibility that there is no rebellion in our party on any seat.

Weakness is Visible in Congress Leaders’ Statements

Madan Rajora countered Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra’s statement, saying that the weakness is clearly visible in their leaders’ statements. Our party has fielded candidates on six seats, only one seat’s candidate is yet to be announced, which will be announced soon. Congress is still unable to announce its candidates.
Madan Rajora said that the government works keeping everyone in mind.

