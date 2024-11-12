scriptChina, Pakistan, and now India has another enemy! How will India tackle this? | Latest News | Patrika News
China, Pakistan, and now India has another enemy! How will India tackle this?

Indian Border Dispute: India has border disputes with China and Pakistan. Now, this country is also eyeing India's territories.

Nov 12, 2024

Patrika Desk

India’s relations with its neighboring countries, China and Pakistan, have not been good. Pakistan has been violating India’s sovereignty and integrity since independence and spreading terrorism. Similarly, China has also been encroaching upon India’s territories, which has strained relations between India and China. Now, another neighboring country is making a similar move. One of the smallest countries in the world, Nepal, is now trying to expand its territory by taking cues from China and becoming an enemy of India. It is illegally occupying India’s territories and even printing them on its maps and currency notes.
India’s relations with its neighboring countries have been tense, especially with Pakistan and China. Pakistan has been violating India’s sovereignty and integrity since independence, and China has been encroaching upon India’s territories. Now, Nepal is also making a similar move. Nepal’s new prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, is considered a China sympathizer and a communist. Under China’s influence, Nepal has been trying to encroach upon India’s territories. A few months ago, Nepal included India’s territories in its map, and then it printed those territories on its new 100-rupee note, which was opposed by India. But Nepal ignored India’s objections and went ahead with the printing of those notes, which are being printed by China.
Nepal’s central bank, Nepal Rastra Bank, has signed a deal with China’s Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation to print its new notes. Under this deal, 300 million pieces of Nepal’s 100-rupee note will be designed, printed, and distributed. Experts say that Nepal’s move is similar to Pakistan and China’s actions, and it is trying to create enmity with India.
The new notes will feature India’s territories, including Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani. These territories are located on the India-Nepal border and are claimed by both countries. The dispute over these territories started in 1816 after the Anglo-Nepal War when the Sugauli Treaty was signed between Nepal and British India. However, both countries have different interpretations of this treaty. According to the treaty, the Mahakali River was designated as the border between India and Nepal, but there is a dispute over the source of this river. Nepal included these territories in its map in 2019 and 2022, which was opposed by India. Now, Nepal is printing these territories on its currency notes, which may lead to a rift between the two countries.

