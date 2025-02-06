scriptChirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers | Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi&#39;s electorate has realized it needs a government that delivers | Latest News | Patrika News
Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi's electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

Chirag Paswan stated that the people of Delhi have realised that they need a government that can work.

PatnaFeb 06, 2025 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Chirag Paswan: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has reacted to the Delhi Election Exit Poll Result. He stated that the people of Delhi have only heard excuses in the last five years. Arvind Kejriwal himself had said, “If I can’t clean the Yamuna, don’t vote for me.” The people of Delhi have chosen a double-engine BJP government this time.

‘We Contested Elections Under an Alliance on One Seat’

Chirag Paswan said, “It’s not just based on exit polls; I campaigned for the BJP in many seats. Our party also contested elections under an alliance on one seat. Based on that, I can say from my experience that the people of Delhi have decided to choose a double-engine government with PM Modi’s vision. In the last five years, the excuses they heard and the promises Kejriwal made – he himself said, ‘If I can’t clean the Yamuna, don’t vote for me’ – the public has accepted this.”

Kejriwal Did Things for His Convenience

Chirag Paswan further stated that the former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, did things for his convenience. But when it came to the convenience of the people, he would say the LG wasn’t cooperating, the central government wasn’t cooperating. The people of Delhi have voted this time for a double-engine government. On February 8th, when the assembly election results will be announced, a BJP-led NDA government is going to be formed in Delhi this time.

Results Will Be in BJP’s Favour

Chirag Paswan said that now the people of Delhi have understood that they need a government that can work. He further said that exit polls are just an indication, but his own experience suggests that the results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be in favour of the BJP. Chirag Paswan gave a big statement on Kangana Ranaut’s statement, watch the video…

