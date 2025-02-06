Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

‘We Contested Elections Under an Alliance on One Seat’ Chirag Paswan said, “It’s not just based on exit polls; I campaigned for the BJP in many seats. Our party also contested elections under an alliance on one seat. Based on that, I can say from my experience that the people of Delhi have decided to choose a double-engine government with PM Modi’s vision. In the last five years, the excuses they heard and the promises Kejriwal made – he himself said, ‘If I can’t clean the Yamuna, don’t vote for me’ – the public has accepted this.”

Kejriwal Did Things for His Convenience Chirag Paswan further stated that the former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, did things for his convenience. But when it came to the convenience of the people, he would say the LG wasn’t cooperating, the central government wasn’t cooperating. The people of Delhi have voted this time for a double-engine government. On February 8th, when the assembly election results will be announced, a BJP-led NDA government is going to be formed in Delhi this time.