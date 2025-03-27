scriptCM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unexpected Reunion with Old Friend During Barmer Visit | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unexpected Reunion with Old Friend During Barmer Visit

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, during his visit to Barmer on Tuesday, surprised everyone by stopping his convoy to greet an old friend. The CM also inquired about his friend’s well-being.

BarmerMar 27, 2025 / 08:45 am

Patrika Desk

CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Rajasthan News: The Chief Minister’s convoy stopped upon seeing a man in Barmer, leaving everyone surprised. The individual, a school teacher, caught the Chief Minister’s attention, prompting him to stop his vehicle and call the man over. Subhashchandra, a teacher working in Sagrawas, Gram Panchayat Phagalia, had come to watch the Chief Minister’s gathering in Barmer on Tuesday. As Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was leaving after the gathering, he noticed Subhashchandra and immediately stopped his car, called him over, and inquired about his well-being.

Shared Association in RSS Events

Subhashchandra explained that he and Bhajanlal Sharma had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) programmes in Bharatpur, maintaining contact ever since. He attended the gathering during his visit to Barmer. When the Chief Minister saw his friend Subhashchandra Chhipa on the way, he stopped the convoy, met him, and inquired about his well-being. The Chief Minister had similarly met and checked on his friend Subhashchandra in Chalakana and Sondi as well.

CM’s Visit to Barmer on Tuesday

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari visited Barmer on Tuesday. They inaugurated Rajasthan Day celebrations with a women’s conference. During this, the Chief Minister launched 11 schemes across 7 departments and transferred ₹375 crore to women’s accounts under these schemes.

