CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unexpected Reunion with Old Friend During Barmer Visit

Shared Association in RSS Events Subhashchandra explained that he and Bhajanlal Sharma had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) programmes in Bharatpur, maintaining contact ever since. He attended the gathering during his visit to Barmer. When the Chief Minister saw his friend Subhashchandra Chhipa on the way, he stopped the convoy, met him, and inquired about his well-being. The Chief Minister had similarly met and checked on his friend Subhashchandra in Chalakana and Sondi as well.

CM’s Visit to Barmer on Tuesday Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari visited Barmer on Tuesday. They inaugurated Rajasthan Day celebrations with a women’s conference. During this, the Chief Minister launched 11 schemes across 7 departments and transferred ₹375 crore to women’s accounts under these schemes.