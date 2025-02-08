scriptDelhi Assembly elections: In 2020, AAP won by narrow margins in 17 constituencies | Delhi 2020 Assembly Elections: AAP Won by Narrow Margins in 17 Constituencies | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Assembly elections: In 2020, AAP won by narrow margins in 17 constituencies

Delhi Election 2025: The 2020 Delhi Assembly elections witnessed close contests in approximately 17 constituencies. The margin of victory in these seats ranged from 680 to 10,000 votes.

BharatFeb 08, 2025 / 08:11 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Election 2025: Vote counting for the Delhi Assembly is underway, with final results expected in a few hours.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of 70 seats. Even with AAP’s significant victory, approximately a quarter of Delhi’s assembly constituencies witnessed close contests in the 2020 elections, with winning margins of less than 10,000 votes.

Winning Margins Ranged from 680 to 10,000 Votes

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, close contests were observed in about 17 assembly constituencies. The winning margins in these seats ranged from 680 to 10,000 votes. Of these 17 assembly seats, BJP won 4, while AAP won 13.

BJP Won 8 Seats in 2020

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP won 8 seats. In half of these 8 seats, BJP’s victory margins were: Karawal Nagar (8223 votes), Gandhi Nagar (6079 votes), Vishwas Nagar (3207 votes), and Badarpur (3719 votes). This time, the party has changed its candidates in three out of these four seats.

BJP Changed Candidates

BJP has given the Mustafabad seat ticket to Mohan Vishst, the MLA from Karawal Nagar. Kapil Mishra is the BJP candidate for Karawal Nagar. Arvinder Singh Lovely has replaced Anil Kumar as the candidate for Gandhi Nagar. Narayan Dutt Sharma is the candidate for Badarpur.

AAP Also Changed Candidates

Out of the 13 MLAs who won by narrow margins in the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP has not given tickets to 9. Rituraj Govind, the MLA from Kirari, who won by 5,654 votes, has been replaced by Anil Jha, BJP’s 2020 candidate, who is now with AAP. Similarly, in Chhatarpur, where AAP won by 3720 votes, both BJP and AAP have changed their candidates. Saurabh Bharadwaj’s comments on AAP’s manifesto are in this video…

