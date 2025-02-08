Delhi Assembly elections: In 2020, AAP won by narrow margins in 17 constituencies

Winning Margins Ranged from 680 to 10,000 Votes In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, close contests were observed in about 17 assembly constituencies. The winning margins in these seats ranged from 680 to 10,000 votes. Of these 17 assembly seats, BJP won 4, while AAP won 13.

BJP Won 8 Seats in 2020 In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP won 8 seats. In half of these 8 seats, BJP’s victory margins were: Karawal Nagar (8223 votes), Gandhi Nagar (6079 votes), Vishwas Nagar (3207 votes), and Badarpur (3719 votes). This time, the party has changed its candidates in three out of these four seats.

BJP Changed Candidates BJP has given the Mustafabad seat ticket to Mohan Vishst, the MLA from Karawal Nagar. Kapil Mishra is the BJP candidate for Karawal Nagar. Arvinder Singh Lovely has replaced Anil Kumar as the candidate for Gandhi Nagar. Narayan Dutt Sharma is the candidate for Badarpur.