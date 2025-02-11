Delhi Chief Minister Race: Two RSS-linked Faces Emerge as Front-Runners

These Two Faces Emerge as Front-Runners These include Pawan Sharma, who won from Uttam Nagar, a former Sangh pracharak and former Delhi state organisation general secretary. Rajkumar Bhatia, who won from Adarsh Nagar, has worked with the ABVP and represents the Punjabi community. Jitendra Mahajan , who won from Rohini, represents both the Punjabi community and the Vaishya community. However, his identity remains outside the Sangh Parivar. The decision regarding the CM is likely to be made only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign tour. Modi is expected back on 14 February.

Grand Swearing-in Ceremony Planned The BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, limiting AAP to 22 seats. BJP sources have stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is likely to be held after the Prime Minister returns from his foreign tour. Sources said that to mark the party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years, the BJP will organise a grand swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers from all NDA-ruled states are likely to be invited to the ceremony.