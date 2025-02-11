scriptDelhi Chief Minister Race: Two RSS-linked Faces Emerge as Front-Runners | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Delhi Chief Minister Race: Two RSS-linked Faces Emerge as Front-Runners

Along with veteran faces, two prominent figures with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backgrounds are now also in the running.

BharatFeb 11, 2025 / 09:40 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi CM race RSS-linked duo

Delhi Chief Minister: After a landslide victory, the BJP is engaged in internal deliberations regarding Delhi’s new Chief Minister. Along with veteran faces, two prominent figures with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backgrounds are now also in the running. Sources say that if there is no need to balance other caste, social, and regional equations, and if the Sangh lobbies for them, these individuals could outweigh other contenders.

These Two Faces Emerge as Front-Runners

These include Pawan Sharma, who won from Uttam Nagar, a former Sangh pracharak and former Delhi state organisation general secretary. Rajkumar Bhatia, who won from Adarsh Nagar, has worked with the ABVP and represents the Punjabi community. Jitendra Mahajan , who won from Rohini, represents both the Punjabi community and the Vaishya community. However, his identity remains outside the Sangh Parivar. The decision regarding the CM is likely to be made only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign tour. Modi is expected back on 14 February.

Grand Swearing-in Ceremony Planned

The BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, limiting AAP to 22 seats. BJP sources have stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is likely to be held after the Prime Minister returns from his foreign tour. Sources said that to mark the party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years, the BJP will organise a grand swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers from all NDA-ruled states are likely to be invited to the ceremony.

Political

in 4 hours

